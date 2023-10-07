OpenAI is at the crossroads of addressing the shortage of AI chips while seeking to reduce the costs associated with the use of ChatGPT by millions of users around the world. To do this, it has decided to follow in the footsteps of technological giants such as Google or Amazon.

OpenAI, the company behind the more than famous ChatGPT, seems to be evaluating the possibility of developing your own artificial intelligence chips and is even considering acquiring a company specialized in this field.

Although the final decision has not yet been made, this development, as explained by Reuters, seems to be part of OpenAI’s strategy to face the shortage of AI chips that has been affecting the company.

The lack of high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs), crucial for running AI applications, has been a constant concern for this sector, especially in a dominated market largely by Nvidiawhich holds more than 80% of the AI ​​chip market share.

Additionally, the costs associated with running the hardware needed to support their projects and products, such as ChatGPT, have become almost prohibitive.

OpenAI contemplates the manufacture of AI chips but will start with an intermediate solution

To date, OpenAI has relied on a massive supercomputer built by Microsoft, one of its main partners, which uses 10,000 Nvidia GPUs to develop its AI technologies. However, the cost of running ChatGPT is very high, with estimates suggesting that each query is priced at around 4 cents.

To maintain your operations, investments of around $48.1 billion in GPUs initially and around $16 billion in chips per year would be needed if ChatGPT’s search scale were closer to a tenth of Google’s.

With this in mind, the possibility of OpenAI developing its own AI chips would put it in the same group as other tech giants, including Google and Amazon, which have already chosen to take control of chip design for their operations.

However, it is not as easy as you think, since developing personalized artificial intelligence chips involves an even larger investment and does not guarantee success.

Acquiring a chip company, like Amazon did with Annapurna Labs in 2015, could be an intermediate decision to accelerate the process of developing custom chips for OpenAI. Although the identity of the company it is considering acquiring has not been revealed, this strategy could reduce time and, in the future, costs.