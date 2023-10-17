You already know that Amazon usually launches promotions from time to time with which you can get discounts or coupons to later redeem for your purchases. Today we bring you one with a discreet amount but it never hurts to get. And the online giant offers you a 5 euro gift just by listening to a podcast of your platform. As simple as that. You’ll have to hurry, though, since it’s only available for first 5,000 people to do so.

Amazon Music Podcasts

Amazon has been trying to make a dent in the world of streaming music for quite some time. To do this, it offers customers two possibilities for enjoyment: through a service that is integrated into the Prime subscription and is called Prime Musicand another more complete one with many more listening advantages, for a fee, called Music Unlimited -and that would be the solution with which it tries to compete with Spotify.

Whether you have access to one or the other, in both you will find a similar approach: the availability of a good list of albums and songs (much more extensive in Unlimited, of course) to stream whenever you want. Also in both there is a special section that is given more and more importance. We refer to the Podcasts, whose popularity seems to be growing again after a time in which we all thought that the format had peaked.

Within this section you will be able to find an endless number of programs classified by themes (True crimes, Food for thought, Culture and society, History, Health and well-being…), to which you can subscribe or listen directly to the episode that interests you most, also, of course, via streaming.

To encourage people to discover this section – as we say, booming again -, Amazon has pulled one of its usual tricks up its sleeve: offering money in exchange for you listening at least one chapter of the podcast you choose. Not a bad deal, right?

Promotion of 5 euros gift

The gift is very easy to obtain although, as always, it has its requirements. In this way, Amazon Music customers who listen to a podcast on Amazon Music for the first time From now until 11:59 p.m. on November 12, 2023, you will receive a 5-euro code that you can redeem for any Amazon.es purchase (on products sold and shipped by Amazon), valid for the first 5,000 customers who comply. the requirements.

If you are interested, you will have to visit the offer page while logged in with your Amazon account – so you will know whether you are eligible or not– and listen a full podcast episode on Amazon Music using said account – free trial accounts are not valid.

If you can benefit from the offer, the promotional code will be sent to you by email within 7 days after listening to the podcast and you can use it immediately on your next purchase, as long as it has a minimum value of 20 euros. It is not combinable with other promotions, by the way.

Happy listening.