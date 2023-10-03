Lotus a niche manufacturer of small lightweight sports cars? The tide may turn in the coming years. Because parent company Geely wants to put Lotus and Zeekr at the very top of the brand line-up. Even above Volvo, Polestar, smart and Lynk&Co. As a result, sales must increase significantly. In the case of the Lotus, that breath of fresh air seems to have already started, also in Belgium.

Strong increase! But…

The figures from sector federation Febiac for September 2023 are therefore indicative. Because Lotus has only just started the rollout of the Eletre in Belgium, and the percentages are already flying around the ears. Compared to September last year (2022), Lotus has recorded an increase of no less than 460% in registrations in our country! Even more impressive; Last month, as many Lotuses (Loti?) were registered as in the whole of 2022.

However, don’t go too fast yet, because in bare figures it is all relative. For example, 28 Lotus cars were registered last month, bringing the total to 77 for this year. To put that into perspective; BMW’s counter currently stands at 38,581 units, Tesla’s at 12,065 units and even Bentley managed to register more new cars in Belgium this year with 90 (!) luxury sloops.

On the other hand; If the Eletres continue to roll in like crazy in the coming months, Lotus could well be bigger than Ferrari or Subaru in Belgium by the end of the year. And all this by selling an electric SUV. Who would have thought that…