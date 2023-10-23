Opel is ready with a new look and upgraded technology for the brand’s LCV division. This means that Combo, Vivaro and Movano can boast a flashier front, more range for the electric versions and a hydrogen future.

Sunglasses on

The big visual novelty for Opel vans? Introducing the Vizor. We have been getting those black “sunglasses” on the brand’s passenger cars for a while, but now they are also coming to the vans. In the case of the Combo and Vivaro it is very pronounced, with the Movano the glasses disappear somewhat into the rest of the bumper. In addition, Opel says that the interior has been modernized. Think of increased infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and wireless charging.

Opel remains vague about the refreshed powertrains, but just take a look at the novelties of its brother Fiat and you will know them. Diesel engines remain ready, but the focus is gradually shifted to electrification. In the case of the Combo, this concerns a 136 hp electric motor that can work with a 50 kWh battery, the Vivaro gets the same drivetrain but can optionally be equipped with a larger 75 kWh battery and the Movano gets a spacious battery of 110 kWh that sends its energy to a 270 hp electric motor.

The fun doesn’t stop there, because Opel has announced that it will launch a hydrogen-powered Movano in the near future. The golden mean between diesel and gigantic batteries?