Suara.com – Batik clothing is often still considered formal clothing or is only worn when attending weddings. Even though batik can be used for non-formal events and looks like a casual style that is suitable for when going out to hang out.

But how do you ensure that wearing batik still looks modern and doesn’t seem like an old person?

Designer Didiet Maulana suggests paying attention to your overall appearance. Because most batik motifs are full of images, this makes them the most striking.

“Pay attention to the silhouette or cut. Usually, gentlemen, if your shirt is a bit long. If it’s shorter now, it’s cropped even more. Second, use, don’t just limit it to bottom or top fabric. What makes it modern is its function, for example it can be an outer or a vest,” Didiet suggested during the Batik Day press conference with Shopee Indonesia in Jakarta, Thursday (5/10/2023).

Didiet immediately gave her own example of how to wear a batik shirt to make it look more modern and casual. The method is to leave the buttons of the batik shirt completely open so that its function becomes outer. For this reason, he added a plain white t-shirt as the inside.

“Also, these (sleeves) are rolled up. To give more accent, I give them a scarf or necklace. So actually what makes it modern is the total look,” he said.

For a casual appearance, Didiet suggests wearing batik clothes with lighter fabric so that they are comfortable for any activity. The color of the batik motif can also be determined according to the event to be attended.

“If it’s casual, choose brighter colors, predominantly white as a base or more colorful. If it’s formal, it’s often from after 5 onwards so later you can choose darker, bold colors,” he suggested.

Don’t forget to add accessories to support your appearance. Like a necklace or scarf whose color is the opposite of the batik motif.

“If the look is more formal, you can add accessories. For example, batik is dominated by white spots, accessories are suitable for pearls. If it is yellow or brownish gold, you can look for gold accessories,” suggests Didiet.