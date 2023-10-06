Immerse yourself in epic battles of Claudius’s Rome, from Britain to the Rhine River, commanding Macro, Cato, and even Julius Caesar!

We all love to immerse ourselves in history, and even more so when it is a game that takes us to the glorious times of the Roman Empire. ONUS!the acclaimed historical battle simulation system published by the Draco Ideas publishing house, has managed to capture the emotions, strategies and tactics of ancient war on its boards.

And now, with its most recent expansion that has taken Kickstarter by storm, “ONUS! “The Eagle of the Empire”fans have even more reasons to get excited.

What does the ONUS! expansion bring? The Eagle of the Empire?

Based on the popular novels by Simon Scarrowtitled “Eagles of the Empire” o “Eagle” In Spanish, this expansion transports us to the times when Claudius ruled Rome.

Through the adventures of its protagonists, Macro and Cato, players will experience everything from the invasion of Britain to ambushes in Gaul and challenging battles in the conquest of Britain. But there’s more, as a special bonus, those who support this campaign will receive a scenario based on the prologue of the first book, with Julius Caesar as protagonist.

Details and mechanics of the expansion

In addition to the exciting battles, ONUS! The Eagle of the Empire brings to the game new rules and mechanics, such as the additional use of characters (beyond generals), stockades, assaults, limited visibility and much more. It also includes scenes from the main confrontations from the first three books in the series. So whether you want to command Roman troops or the enemies of the Empire, alone or in company, this expansion has something for you.

For those who are not familiar with this game, it is a miniatures-style proposal, but using cards that represent different units on the battlefield. These units can move, attack from range or in close combat, adopt special formations, and more. At ONUS! The Eagle of the Empire cards also represent different sizes of units, from contubernios from 8 soldiers to cohorts of 480. In addition, characters are introduced who, like generals, have their own characteristics and abilities.

And if you prefer to play alone, you also have the option. With a fluid and intuitive system, players can take on a game-controlled general, providing a constant and exciting challenge.

Other expansions that you can’t miss

After the excitement generated by the expansion ONUS! The Eagle of the Empire, it is impossible not to mention other expansions that have expanded and enriched the gaming experience. Each expansion brings its own flavor and dynamics, taking us to different eras and historical settings.

ONUS! Pack is an expansion that differs from Traianus mainly due to the era and factions presented. But what really stands out is its campaign bookan impressive 120-page tome containing 40 scenarios spread across 6 different campaigns.

From the Hispania Campaign during the Second Punic War, through the Persian Wars and the Greek Wars, to the Gladiator War, this pack takes you across the length and breadth of the ancient world. It is an expansion that guarantees hours of gameplay and strategic challenges.

While “The Eagle of the Empire” already introduced rules for stockades and raids, the expansion “Lands and fortresses” takes everything to another level. With this expansion, players can add a variety of terrain features and fortresses to their battlefields. This not only adds an additional tactical challenge, but also a level of realism and detail to the games.

Siege rules, incendiary shells and other elements make each battle unique and exciting. And the best of all is that it is Compatible with all ONUS system titles!.