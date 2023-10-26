Blasphemous 2 will also be released on PS4 and Xbox One. The sequel to The Game Kitchen has confirmed its release date on old gen consoles. We’ll have the game here soon.

After its launch a few months ago on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC, Blasphemous 2 prepares its arrival to another new batch of consoles. Players of the past generation will be pleased with the news.

And if you have one PS4 o Xbox One that you know that you will be able to play Blasphemous 2 starting November 2. The Spanish studio The Game Kitchen has confirmed the long-awaited release date recently, so you can now prepare yourself.

The Game Kitchen confirmed a while ago that they would also support old generation players and that has been the case. We haven’t had to wait too long to find out when we can take control of the Penitente again.

This sequel offers the opportunity to enjoy the proposal of the first game truly improved with many more possibilities and story. The new challenges that await you here are those that are not forgotten.

Everything you need to know about Blasphemous 2

Going deeper into the game, if you have not yet been able to get to know it better, you can always consult our analysis that we dedicated to it at the time. This is how we value it:

Blasphemous 2 surpasses its predecessor in everything, thus becoming a new gem of Spanish development and one of the best metroidvania of recent years. It is an authentic work of art that we never tire of contemplating, listening to and – above all – playing. Praise the Miracle and praise The Game Kitchen.

If you want to know more about the game, do not hesitate to consult our specialized guides in which we tell you, for example how to unlock the true ending (ending A) in Blasphemous 2, step by step, how to get one of the best figures in the game. ..

You can also take a look at the location of the 10 Miracle symbols, where all the weapons are in Blasphemous 2 and what they are for, where Proximo’s 33 brothers are or where the daughters of the wake are.