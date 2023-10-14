Israel, Putin: excellent chess player

In an article published in Affaritaliani, I remembered Putin’s fame as an excellent chess player. A game in which those who are able to predict the concatenation of the greatest possible number of moves and countermoves excel. Putin was certainly wrong in not foreseeing the knock-on consequences of the “Your people are coming” move. in favor of Russians not recognized as a minority by Hollywood Zelensky, the main cause of the degeneration of the situation in the country, together with the expansionist and provocative policy of NATO and its trusty dogs, among which, as usual, the spendthrift Piaciona wanted to stand out. However, if, Andreotti-like, we are willing to sin, that is, to think badly, what do we answer to the question “Cui prodest?” the sudden outbreak of this more than gruesome carnage in the land of Israel?



Does it benefit the Palestinian cause? In part yes, but the question should also be answered “But why, now?” It benefits the Palestinian cause, because Israel’s response cannot be Six-Day War style (it took many days to even get to Egypt). Consequently, by lasting much longer than the legendary six days, the Palestinians will be able to partially redeem that humiliation. But the help that the US and the usual NATO will give to Israel (the spendthrift Piaciona has already guaranteed the help) will only reduce that given to the nagging beggars of Kiev.

If you then bring up the role attributed to Iran in secretly organizing such barbarism and remembering the Russia-Iran friendship, it can also be hypothesized that the greatest beneficiary of the new situation, Putin, may also have pushed us to act precisely in this long period of almost stalemate, waiting for winter. A move that would confirm his reputation as excellent chess player.

Palazzo Chigi wanted to give maximum evidence to his position, displaying a maxi tarpaulin with the Israeli flag, which lights up at night. If some Palestinian fanatics then target them with bombs, let’s put them in jail waiting for the judge to immediately release them, thanks to the mitigating circumstances of the provocation.

No commentator, apart from those who have always been pro-Palestinian, has recalled Israel’s great original sin. Being a nation created by design, to settle the Jews. Had it been created in Italy, there would have initially been protests everywhere, but without tribal slaughters. Then a party led by Mattarella would have given sermons continuously, against the ill-reception of the Zionist brothers, ending up calling anyone a fascist who had shown a stomach ache in the face of the increase in skullcaps and synagogues. And everything would happen settled peacefully in about ten years.

Those unfortunate creators of states on the geographical map created a Jewish state in Palestine, obtaining this result, obvious and highly destabilizing: Palestinians in Israel and Israelis in Palestine. Israel, organized in the Western way and aided by the West, has become a very modern and prosperous nation. Palestine… we saw on this occasion how it is reduced. He lives on resentment, on hatred, wanting only the destruction, the death of the Israelis.

Periodically attending increasingly ferocious wars and brutal, many have proposed the Berlin-type solution: a wall to physically divide the eternal contenders but, as David Grosman said “Israelis and Palestinians do not need to build a wall that separates them: they need to tear down the wall that divides them .” In Italy there is talk of introducing the subject of sexual education at school, in which to include the important topic “how to masturbate”. Why don’t our imaginative educators especially suggest to their Palestinian colleagues the teaching of the enemy’s history?

