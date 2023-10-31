Suara.com – PSIM Yogyakarta officially kicked out midfielder from the Philippines, Andreas Esswein, Tuesday (31/10/2023) evening.

The 26 year old player follows striker Alexandar Rakic ​​who was previously dropped ahead of the second round of Liga 2 2023/2024.

Esswein’s performance did not contribute much to the evaluation of the coaching team prepared by Kas Hartadi.

The player who was born in Bruchsal, Germany, has only appeared once for PSIM Yogyakarta when they lost 2-3 to FC Bekasi City in the first week.

“The coach has agreed to a total evaluation, especially for foreign players. According to the coach, Rakic ​​and Esswein are not optimal,” said PSIM Yogyakarta Manager, Razzi.

“Foreign players have to be special and they haven’t fulfilled that with the opportunities they have been given,” he added.

He continued, he stated that specifically for Andreas Esswein it was even more complex. Esswein’s unavailability since the second match was a big point in his evaluation.

Even though Esswein was available against Nusantara United FC, Kas Hartadi still did not give playing time to the midfielder with a Filipino passport.

As a replacement for the slot for a foreign Asian player, PSIM Jogja brought in a player from South Korea, Kim Bong-Jin. Instead of filling the midfielder position like Esswein previously, Kim will play in the team’s back line.

“Why is this future recruitment a stopper? Because all of our midfielders have good performances. So we are looking for better defenders,” said Razzi.