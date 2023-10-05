Hulu has confirmed the fourth season of the crime/comedy TV series Only Murders in the Building. The news came at the same time as the season three finale was revealed with a new murder to solve.

The protagonists, Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) e Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), are three tenants, initially strangers to each other, who live in a building called Arconia located in New York. After discovering a horrific death in their building, they suspect it was a murder and team up to investigate what happened, discovering they share the same passion for true crime. While trying to find out what happened, to document the case, they decide to start recording a podcast which they will call Only Murders in the Building.

In addition to the three main actors, in the third season actors of the caliber of Paul Rudd joined the castas murder victim Ben Glenroy, Jesse Williams (former star of Grey’s Anatomy) who plays Tobert, who embarks on a love affair with Mabel and finally, the Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep, in the role of Loretta who instead has a love affair with Oliver. All that remains is to wonder what new things the new season will bring and whether there will be new entries in the cast.