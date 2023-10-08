The third season of Only Murders in the Building has come to an end. Have the new signings lived up to the previous seasons? Is the mystery still maintained?

The second season of Only Murders in the Building left us with a totally unexpected twist indicating that one of the characters of the main trio could be the main culprit of the new murder, this time breaking one of the rules, since it had occurred outside of Arconia. The tragic event had taken place during Oliver’s (Martin Short) new play and the target was its protagonist, a new character played by the charismatic Paul Rudd. The good thing, the mystery didn’t take long to wait.As many series have accustomed us to, we have only waited a year or so. The bad thing, expectations were way above of the possible.

With the confirmation of the third season also came the confirmations of new characters for this colorful castamong all the new characters, we find two that stand out far above all, Paul Ruddwhom we already saw at the last moment and everything seemed like it was a simple cameo, and Meryl Streep, in a character that we did not know until the first chapter of the third. Two faces that greatly increased expectations for this season, in addition the series stopped being so contained with a more spectacular proposal.

Between musicals and murders, a necessary turn to give a new look

The end of the second season left us with the surprise of a literally new scenario, the (attempted) murder had taken place in the theater where Oliver’s play was premiering, so Only murders in the building, it broke the rule of its own title, so that finally everything was a small twist and the real murder was in the now legendary building, Arconia, during a party. It was a necessary risk, to break with a mold that the series could have already become accustomed to, but They decided to take this turn and offer a new stage, the theater.

Along with this addition to the space, one of the most emblematic moments of the third season has also arrived and that is that Martin Short’s character fails to succeed with his work and also the supposed death of his protagonist weighs like a curse on the theater. So it ends up being decided that the play becomes a musical and in turn the season almost becomes that toosince as we will discover and as one of the characters points out, the lyrics of the songs seem to be linked to the same story of their characters in an unexpected way.

Undoubtedly The songs give a comedic aspect to the series, following the trend of musicals such as Rocky Horror Picture Show, from which it takes direct references in the costumes and posters of Oliver’s work, Death Rattle Dazzle!, or the works of Andrew Lloyd Webber, creator of Cats or Jesus Christ Superstar. Definitely This aspect prevents the series from falling into monotony. following the previous two seasons, so this decision brings new aspects and new ways of telling the story. For my part, I have been wanting to see more of the musical, I hope it comes true on some stage or in a special, since it looked really fun.

The great ends up being lost

But the series ends up tripping over itself a bit, since the cast of characters remains very large and weighs on the evolution of the main characters. Furthermore they are many familiar faces that you hope will have their big moment on screenFor example, the character of Meryl Streep, Lorettaat the beginning he seems to be more involved in the plot, so that as the season progresses he ends up staying in the background or Tobert, played by Jesse Williams, not to mention Joy, Andrea Martin.

I highlight these three characters due to their final function in the plot as simple romantic interests of the main trio and that end in the cliché that romantic interests may sometimes not be what they seem or that they end up distracting you from the main objective. Eventually this will cause the brief dissolution of the trio and will leave Mabel (Selena Gomez) alone with the case, along with Tobert and one of the most beloved characters of the first season, Theo, a great surprise to see him again, but with a very brief participation that has come to nothing.

But let’s go back to Joy, since its resolution seems to me the least successful of the entire series, Charles It may be the silliest thing in the world, but the series ends up drawing the conclusion that the best thing for the character is for him to be left alonewhen at certain moments we see him having a hard time due to that loneliness, it is so contradictory that it squeaks a lot, I hope that for the next season they decide to give redemption to the character and this relationship, but I don’t know if they are going to make it work as well as it already was. doing.

Another big flaw that I see in this dispersion of plots and characters is the brief appearance of Cinda Canning (Tina Fey), almost contributes the same as Joy, but in a different way. Joy has been used to “separate” Charles from her work on the podcast and her role, while Cinda is the one who provokes Mabel into realizing that she no longer needs to be with her. friends of hers to do the podcast. We even see Cinda in a totally new situation that could have been explored more.but it seems that it will be another cartridge that they have saved.

The entrance of Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep is devastatingboth characters are very special in the plot, Rudd’s with her past as a former police movie star with powers, ahem Marvel ahem, and Meryl Streep with her role as an actress who has never been in the spotlight until her arrival in the film. Oliver’s work. At the top of these actors comes Jeremy Shamos’s character, Dickie Glenroywho plays Rudd’s adoptive brother and from whom some other detail ends up being hidden until the end of the plot that ends up creating interesting situations between this trio of characters.

But without a doubt the biggest loss in this third season is the group of podcast followers, we do not see them at any time in the third season and they provided a meta-linguistic aspect, very fun, since the viewer was like one of them providing their information and his way of seeing things from the outside. Of course, trying to keep the viewer a little ahead of the plot, pointing out small details with the camera that the characters don’t realize works perfectly, but you have to be very attentive to literally everything.

The comedy in Just Murders in the Building works like never before

I understand that the discarding of those characters was necessary to develop the others, but the series falls into the small mistake of some whodunit, focusing too much on some characters that you know are not the culprits as if to distract the viewer. With this I am not saying that the series does not maintain a lot of mystery, it does, but from chapter 7 you can know who it was more or less, no matter how much it tries to move the focus of attention. But if my focus has been on something, it is that it really Just Murders in the Building is more than just a mystery series.

In these times the whodunits are somewhat hackneyed, many new proposals continue to emerge, in the cinema we have Daggers in the Back and its sequel, or the Hercule Poirot films by Kenneth Branaghwith his recent Mystery in Venice, while on television we have The day after or Pokerface (also by Rian Johnson). Each of them has a different proposal, a new approach to mystery cinema more in the style of a game of Cluedo, so Only Murders in the Building seems to have found its way to attract attention with its third season.

I’m not saying that the previous two were simple, they already showed they had their own identity, but The risk that has been taken in the third is to highlight more the comedy of Martin Short and Steve Martinmakes it clear to us that it is the main thing about the series and why we all watch it. Watching these comedy legends have such a great time with their characters and with some nod to their filmography, it shows us that the essence of these two actors is still fresh and that the only way to offer a greater spectacle in the third season was to almost turn the series into a musical that I will not forget. Charles song.

The confirmation of the fourth season now seems like a mystery to me, I thought the third was going to be the lastso as not to saturate the machinery, so I hope that they take the necessary time to develop this new season that seems to present us with a more intense arc and that could give another change in the focus of the plot. More dramatic? More focused on the revenge? Everything seems to indicate that fewer characters will be added so it’s also reassuring to know that it looks like we’re going back to something closer to the first season.

The victim has been unexpected, the principals have had a closer relationship with the victim and The killer seems to have a motive that could put the entire Arconia at risk. like in the first one. I no longer have as high expectations as with the third one, the arrival of Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep really made me want to see this season. But those points and the fact that we see how the trio from Only Murders in the Building defend themselves against this new threat is what makes me think about those similarities with the first and they excite me, for now it is all speculation that is being put on my big cork full of faces and red threads.