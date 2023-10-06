A mysterious shooting, unresolved loves and a health that hangs by a thread. Season 3 of only murders in the building sows more doubts than answers

Why would anyone want to shoot Charles through the window of his own apartment? Furthermore, who would dare to do it? A bullet pierces the glass but fails in its mission, taking the life of Sazz Pataki, Charles’s stunt double. It is not just a death that we face, but a web of mysteries and puzzles that promise a fourth season full of suspense and unexpected twists.

The lights went out on the third installment of only murders in the building, and the series says goodbye with a runaway success, starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short. But what does the future hold for these characters that we have come to love so much?

Who shot Sazz?

At the end of the third season, Sazz Pataki meets up at Charles’ apartment to pick up some vintage wine. A gunshot comes through the window and hits her, leaving her on the ground bleeding until the screen fades to black. But was she really the killer’s target?

Charles in the murderer’s sights

The similarity between Charles and Sazz has been a recurring joke in the series, leading to the assumption that the killer had Charles in his sights. But who would want to see an old man with a true crime podcast dead? Could it be someone related to a previous case? Access to the Arconia building and a well-calibrated sniper rifle would be necessary for this type of meticulous assassination.

One of the most fascinating elements of Just Murders in the Building is undoubtedly the character of Charles, played by the iconic Steve Martin. Throughout the three seasons, we’ve seen how Charles has become more than just a true crime fan. His character has shown layers of complexity, from his unusual romantic relationships to his mysterious family history. In a world full of colorful characters and tense scenes, Charles has emerged as a beacon of vulnerability and strength.

When comparing Charles’ development to other characters in murder mystery series, it is clear that there is something unique about his portrayal. While other protagonists sink into clichés, Charles emerges as a figure relatable and deeply human. This point is especially relevant for the fourth season, where questions about his life and possible lurking dangers place him at the center of the board. If the series follows this pattern of character development, we can expect the next season to be full of surprises that will keep us glued to the screen.

Sazz had come to look for Charles for an as yet undisclosed reason, something the killer may have been trying to prevent. What secret does she keep that would make someone want to silence her permanently?

Loves and heartbreaks

Meanwhile, Charles seems to still be in love with Joy. Compared to Mabel, who moves quickly from one love interest to another, Charles is more reluctant to move on. Will we see a rekindling of his relationship with Joy next season?

The health of Oliver has been a growing concern since the beginning of the series. With the added stress of someone trying to murder one of her best friends, the risk to her heart only increases. Will you take steps to take care of your health?

Removals in sight?

Mabel, for its part, is in a moment of transition. Will he find a new place to live in Manhattan or some other borough? Will Charles or Oliver take her in temporarily?

There are rumors that our beloved investigators could be traveling to Hollywood next season, perhaps to solve a new mystery in the movie mecca.

Uncertain future for Oliver and Loretta

The relationship between Oliver and Loretta was the central romance of the third season. Can their love survive the challenges of a long-distance relationship?

As with any crime series, murders in the building alone leave us with more questions than answers. But one thing is certain: the fourth season promises to be as exciting as the previous ones. In the meantime, we can only speculate and rewatch the first three seasons to prepare for what’s to come.