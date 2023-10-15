PURWOKERTO.SUARA.COM, CILACAP- On the seventh day of the search for a fisherman looking for jellyfish at Bunton Beach, the Joint SAR Team divided the team into 2 SRUs.

SRU 1 carried out sweeping on the water surface using an LCR of 7 NM.

Meanwhile, SRU 2 carried out land searches using trail motorbikes for 8 KM. However, until this afternoon, the Joint SAR Team had not produced any results.

Maryadi, Commander of the SAR Operations Team, said that based on the results of evaluation and coordination between the family, village officials and SAR elements involved, the search operation was officially stopped on the seventh day.

Also read: When will the 2023 CPNS administration be announced? Here’s How to Check

However, if in the future there are signs of finding victims, then the team will carry out an evacuation.

The closure of SAR operations on the seventh day is based on the Search and Rescue Implementation Law no. 29 of 2017 Article 34 states that search and rescue is carried out within a maximum period of 7 days.

Marto Miardi (61) address Lengkong Village Rt 02 Rw 13 Mertasinga Village, Cilacap Regency was declared missing.

On Sunday (08/10) the victim went to sea to look for jellyfish. However, on Monday (09/10) morning, around Bunton Beach only fishermen’s boats were found that had broken down without engines. So a search was carried out by the Joint SAR Team.

“After seven days of search and rescue efforts, the SAR operation was declared closed,” he said

Also read: Located 11 km from Guci Hot Springs, this tour offers clear lake water