The minimum requirements and, above all, the recommended ones, which have begun to request the latest releases for PC, have generated some concern in the community, since the standard has begun to change drastically. Something that could also establish a worrying precedent, since according to data shared by 3Djuegos.com, these specifications are so high that, for example, only 7% of players will be able to run Alan Wake 2 at 1080p and 60 FPS.

Requirements that also raise alerts regarding the performance that certain games released on PC could have, since developers, knowing that their optimization is not very good, ask players to have their computers updated with powerful hardware. However, the problem does not stop there, as most graphical configurations will require the use of technologies such as DLSS or FSR 2 in performance mode, which decreases the graphical quality of almost any video game. This, of course, has not gone unnoticed and has sparked numerous criticisms from the community.

A dangerous precedent

As indicated on the same site, this is a situation that raises concerns about what the future holds, as it could set a dangerous precedent in terms of gaming performance. And it is easy to give examples, especially in 2023, since we have recently seen problems with several releases that have gone more bad than good in a year that, in theory, should be excellent for players. Paradigm that is repeated with Alan Wake 2, which raises concern about the possibility that studios choose to develop games that far exceed the capabilities of most PCs.

The standard for the near future?

Reliance on technologies like DLSS and FSR is becoming increasingly common to achieve the best possible performance on the latest PC releases. This leads us to question whether the PC gaming industry is advancing too quickly in some aspects, they comment on 3D Games, without sufficiently taking into account the configurations of current players. Sure, things will be different in the future, but the important thing to remember is that currently, the most popular graphics card on the market is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, although many gamers still own much less powerful models.

Therefore, the release of Alan Wake 2 and the current state of the industry raise a legitimate concern. If the minimum standards continue to increase to the point that only 7% of the community can enjoy the game at 1080p and 60 FPS, it is an indication that something is not working as it should. And finally, the final reflection is that developers should not limit their creativity, but they cannot ignore this reality either.

