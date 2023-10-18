PURWOKERTO.SUARA.COM – A visit to Bandung City is not complete without stopping at Jalan Cihampelas Number 160, Cipaganti Village, Coblong District, 7.4 Km from Peta Park Bojongloa Kaler.

There is a shopping tourist destination there which has a unique attraction, this location is one of the places where you can experience the magic of the city of Bandung. Located in the middle of the Flower City, it offers a modern open mall concept that blends with local culture.

Quoted from the LYTONET travel & culinary YouTube Channel on Wednesday 18 October 2023, this culinary tourism destination is called Cihampelas Walk. One of the things that makes this destination so attractive is the combination of local boutiques displaying unique Indonesian handicrafts and products.

Of course it’s not surprising as well as a well-known international brand. It is certainly the perfect place to find unique clothing, accessories and other items that represent Bandung’s culture and lifestyle.

For culinary lovers, Cihampelas Walk provides a wide selection of food courts and restaurants offering delicious dishes. You can explore a variety of local and international dishes, from typical Bandung street food to delicious international dishes.

Make sure to sample some of Bandung’s delicious culinary specialties during your visit. Cihampelas Walk is not just about shopping and eating; it’s also about having fun. This shopping center has complete rides that are suitable for children.

This makes it the perfect place for families who want to spend time together, where the kids can have fun while the parents shop or enjoy a meal. Cihampelas Walk is also known as “Jeans Street”.

This nickname is because the street is lined with various murals and unique jeans statues. Additionally, this shopping center is well designed for pedestrians, making it a comfortable place to stroll and explore.

It’s no surprise that Cihampelas Walk is one of the places you must visit while in Bandung City. With a friendly atmosphere, diverse shopping options, delicious food and entertainment for the family.

Because this place is the perfect destination to spend time with friends and family while experiencing the unique charm of the city of Bandung.***