In a move that seems logical, OnePlus will enter the foldable phone market with OnePlus Open. Official details remain scarce, but we are just days away from a special presentation that will reveal more information on the matter. Meanwhile, a leak revealed the technical characteristics and more.

According to the information, the new OnePlus Open is actually the same phone as the OPPO Find N3. This should not be surprising, since Peter Lau, co-founder of OnePlus, assured that the two companies jointly developed a folding device that will be launched under different names. The OPPO Find N3 is expected to be a China exclusive.

This is the new OnePlus Open

This new folding phone is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, although reports indicate that there could be a variant with an internal memory of up to 512 GB. According to the leaked specifications, it will boast a 4800 mAh battery.

Of course, one of the most striking features of this new device is its design. It is speculated that it will have an internal OLED folding screen that will measure 7.82 inches, while the external one will be 6.31 inches. It is important to note that, according to reports, the screen will have a hinge similar to that of the Oppo Find N.

Now, what happens with the camera? At the end of the day, taking good quality photos and videos is vital in the age of social media. There is also interesting news here.

OnePlus will arrive in 2 models: green and black

According to rumors, the new OnePlus folding phone will have a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera and another with a 64-megapixel sensor that allows you to capture photos with a zoom of up to 3x. On the other hand, it will have 2 cameras dedicated to selfies: the first on the outer screen and the second on the lower screen.

According to WinFuture, a German site that leaked the images and features of the OnePlus Open, the foldable phone could cost $1,699 in the United States. Luckily, it’s not long before the official details come to light.

