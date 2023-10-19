It took a while, but OnePlus’ first foldable is here. Its official name is OnePlus Open and very attentive, because we are facing a firm candidate for one of the great foldings of the moment.

The OnePlus Open is a foldable that stands out for its design, with a renewed hinge and a really light body when compared to its rivals. To this we must add a double AMOLED screen, a camera configuration worthy of the best high-end and the latest components. This is what OnePlus offers with its first foldable. It has taken a while, but it lives up to expectations.

OnePlus Open technical sheet

OnePlus OPEN

Dimensions and weight

153.4 x 143.1 x 5.9mm (unfolded)

153.4 x 73.3 x 11.9mm (folded)

239 g

main screen

7,82″ Flexi-Fluid AMOLED

LTPO 3.0

2.440 x 2.268 px (2K)

1.0758:1 ratio

120 Hz

Up to 2,800 nights

secondary screen

6,31″ Super Fluid AMOLED

LPTO 3.0

2.484 x 1.116 px (2K)

20:09 ratio

120 Hz

Up to 2,800 nights

processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

memory

16 GB LPDDR5X

RAM-Vita

storage

512 GB UFS 4.0

battery

4.805 mAh

67W fast charging

rear cameras

Principal: 48MP, f/1.7

Gran Angular: 48MP, f/2.2, 114º

Telefoto: 64 MP, f/2.6, 3x

frontal camera

20MP, f/2.2

operating system

OxygenOS 13.2

Android 13

connectivity

LTE, 5G, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3

others

IPX4 resistance, NFC, GPS, Galileo, side fingerprint sensor, USB C, dual speakers

precio

1.899 euros

Being foldable does not mean being heavy

OnePlus gives information that allows us to anticipate what its idea is. The OnePlus Open weighs less than the iPhone 14 Pro Max: 239 grams. If we look at the thickness and dimensions, folded it is 11.9 millimeters and unfolded it is 5.8 millimeters. To compare with one of its rivals, the Galaxy Z Fold5 is at 13.4 mm and 6.1 mm.

At the construction level, the OnePlus Open is similar to other models of the brand. It also has the Alert Slider button, a circular rear camera module and a body finished in two options: emerald green or black vegan leather.

One of the changes is the architecture of the hinge, one of the most relevant components in folding phones. OnePlus explains that from the usual more than 100 pieces, it has been reduced to 69 to offer a lighter as well as resistant hinge, with a theoretical life of 10 years.

At the level of protection, OnePlus chooses not to use Gorilla Glass Victus and opt for Ceramic Guard, which promises to be 20% more robust. The device offers IPX4 certification against splashes.

The result is a foldable with two 2K ​​AMOLED screens with a brightness of up to 2,800 nits and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The interior panel is a 2K Flexi-Fluid panel with LTPO 3.0 technology and a size of 7.82 inches with an almost square ratio of 1.0758:1.

On the outside, a 6.31-inch panel with a 20:09 ratio and similar technical characteristics is offered. Practically the entire exterior of the OnePlus Open is a screen, since it occupies 91.8% of the body, according to brand data. The one inside occupies 89.6% of the body, offering one of the highest ratios in a folding phone.

Accompanying the visual quality, OnePlus adds double stereo speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos. At the connectivity level it comes with WiFi 7, 5G, NFC and Bluetooth 5.3.

Without saving anything in power and camera

Inside the OnePlus Open we have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 along with 16 GB of LPDDDR5X RAM memory and OnePlus’ own RAM-Vita technology to better manage memory. Storage, UFS 4.0, is 512 GB.

At the battery level, it has 4,805 mAh with 67W fast charging that promises to charge 100% in about 42 minutes.

Android 13 along with OxygenOS 12.3 are responsible for the software. OnePlus has added several ‘Open Canvas’ software features to adapt to the body of the foldables, including a kind of desktop-type icon bar. OnePlus will offer four years of system updates and five years of security updates.

Nothing has been saved for the OnePlus camera either. It offers, for the first time in a foldable, Sony’s LYTIA system with a main sensor equivalent to a 48 megapixel IMX989 and an f/1.7 aperture lens along with a 48-megapixel wide-angle lens.

It is complemented by a 64-pixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and “6x lossless”, with OIS. Plus a high-resolution digital zoom of up to 120x.

For the camera, the OnePlus Open maintains its alliance with Hasselblad, mainly for the portrait effect. As for the front camera, a 20 megapixel sensor is chosen.

Versions and price of the OnePlus Open

The new OnePlus Open is now available for reservation in Spain and will go on sale on October 26. It is available in the emerald green finish and its official price is 1.899 euros.

In Xataka | Best folding mobile phones in 2023: which one to buy in Spain and recommended models