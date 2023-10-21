OnePlus is no longer what it was. It is not a statement in a negative tone, it is the current definition of a company that put aside its almost complete independence to merge with OPPO. On paper, the goal of the merger was to “further integrate the human resources and teams of both companies.” OnePlus was going to continue operating “independently” and being an alternative company to OPPO.

The tangible reality is that, after the merger, OxygenOS was diluted and became an adapted version of ColorOS. The next step has been a movement that we had not seen to date: launching exactly the same phone as OPPO, on the same day, but with different market focuses. The OnePlus Open is the OPPO Find N3 and, after having tried it, it is clear to me that there is no major problem with OnePlus becoming increasingly diluted within OPPO.

OPPO and its situation in Europe. These are not good times for OPPO in Europe. The company, in the midst of a patent war with Nokia, has abandoned two of the territory’s main markets: Germany and France.

This very month of October, problems are being put on the table in Switzerland. Yang Technology AG, OPPO’s main distributor in this country, has withdrawn operations immediately. Daniel Meier, Swiss boss of OPPO, left the company at his own request just a few days ago. OnePlus seems to be dodging bullets, for the moment.

OPPO phones that do not leave China. Another issue to discuss, especially with folding phones, was OPPO’s own strategy in this regard. Except for the recent OPPO Find N2 Flip, the rest of the company’s foldables were in China.

The distribution costs of this type of device, with such marginal sales, are largely responsible for manufacturers such as OPPO or Xiaomi not removing their folding devices from China. Leaning on OnePlus for this logistics is a sensible move.

OyxgenOS is not what it was. It is not a problem. OxygenOS shined for years as an alternative ROM to Stock Android. A complete customization, but with the foundations of “Pure” Android and a clear rival for the Pixel ROM. It is true that in the geek community this is an added weight but… the reality is that the software does not have as much impact on the most mainstream consumer.

Xiaomi and Samsung dominate the sales tops. Both have the heaviest ROMs on the market. OnePlus follows an intermediate path. OxygenOS ColorOS is a ROM with Asian overtones, but with an interface relatively oriented towards European consumers and without too much bloatware. OPPO has an opportunity in OnePlus to continue integrating its services while selling devices under this “independent” brand.

The leap in hardware needs OPPO. During the OnePlus Open review I repeated a phrase a lot: “this is a OnePlus that doesn’t look like a OnePlus.” The company was always on the front line when it came to processors, fast charging and memory technologies, but in screens, cameras and finishes it never competed head to head with the best.

Coming under the OPPO umbrella changes all this. OnePlus has the opportunity to have the best cameras, screens and finishes on the market, all accompanied by the rest of the top hardware that has always characterized them.

