Parque Warner Madrid is closer to recovering the train line that will once again connect San Martín de la Vega with Madrid due to the increase in visitors to the park: the Ministry is already studying the Community’s proposal.

Parque Warner Madrid is experiencing its most magical season with the opening of Batman Gotham City Escape and Crime Alley, a new roller coaster and horror passage that celebrate (with inevitable delay due to the coronavirus pandemic) the 20th anniversary of the park, opened in 2002.

And the good news continues outside the park’s surroundings, as the reopening of the Renfe line that connected the park with San Martin de la Vega and Pinto and with the entire suburban network of the region.

According to EuropaPress, the Community of Madrid has requested the Ministry of Transport to transfer two railway sections unfinished or disused with the aim of reintroducing them into the network: the section between Móstoles and Navalcarnero and the section between Pinto and San Martín de la Vegawith the stop at Warner in between.

The Ministry has declared that it will study both proposals, including that of Line C-3A, which is the one that corresponds to the theme park. It’s about a branch between Pinto and San Martín de la Vega with the stop Leisure Park in between, which opened in 2003 and closed in 2012 due to insufficient number of travelers.

Recently, the restoration of the stop next to the Warner began, initially just to clean it up, demolish the dangerous parts and clean it of graffiti and damage, but with an eye toward reopening.

As he San Martín de la Vega City Councilwhich provided part of the financing for the train line that only lasted nine years, like the theme park itself, have claimed the need to recover the line.

And the influx of the theme park dedicated to the world of cinema and DC superheroes has not stopped growing: according to ABC, it was around 1.2 million annual visitors in 2012when the train closed, which has doubled.

Parque Warner Madrid has a public transport connection problem

Currently, there are few lines of intercity buses to go to Warner Park by public transport from the city of Madrid, which depart from Villaverde Bajoor a direct Samar from Mendez Alvaro.

It is impossible to go on foot, not even from the town of San Martín de la Vega, and it is common for groups to form at night. large crowds to catch the bus. If you miss it, the alternative is a taxi.

Warner Park is located 35 kilometers from the capitalliterally “between Pinto and Valdemoro”, and the reopening of the Renfe line would help a lot to reach it by public transport… in addition to reconnecting the town of San Martín de la Vega with the rest of the Cercanías network.