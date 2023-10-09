Saitama could use this same method to defeat the enigmatic villain, God.

The latest chapter of One Punch Man offers a clue as to how Saitama would defeat the mysterious villain, God.

Join the conversation

Since a time ago, The plot of One Punch Man has been increasing expectations and myths regarding the mysterious entity called Godwhich has been very active in the latest events unleashed on Earth, as it has directly or indirectly influenced these events in a certain way, since it has been hinted that this villain has a certain interest in Saitama.

Likewise, since the climax of the Monster Association arc there has been foreshadowed that Saitama and the enigmatic villain God could have a confrontation sooner than expectedbecause on repeated occasions, different panels have predicted this detail, since this battle could be part of the “prophecy of the end of the World” that Shibabawa announced in the first chapters.

But this is not all, since The most recent chapter could have offered a clue as to how Saitama could defeat this enigmatic villainsince everything seems to indicate that the chips have already been moved for this mysterious entity to finally make its staging.

It’s fasting Contains Spoilers for chapter #193 of the One Punch Man manga.

Saitama could defeat God this way

The One Punch Man manga has had a very interesting development, since it has been shown how one of the most beloved heroes could receive an increase in power, giving him a deserved relevance within the seriesbecause finally his strength could live up to his reputation.

This is not the only interesting thing that the latest chapters of the One Punch Man mangasince the return of a secondary character who could have very relevant information about God has also been hinted at, which would give a twist to these impressive events.

Nevertheless, A very interesting hint about Saitama and the predestined battle with God has been introduced in the most recent chaptersince in this it has been seen how the bald hero has once again used his overwhelming power to break a prophecy, giving a small taste of what could be seen in the very distant future against the definitive villain of the series.

And this chapter begins with Saitama fighting against a kind of sect that aims to revive an evil entity with enough power to destroy the Earth. However, the bald hero learns that this dragon is part of a prophecy so he decides to have the members of this cult break the seal of the Dragon and summon it, all for the purpose of fighting this beast.

By breaking the seals, a huge beast called Cruel Dragon emerges giving an evil monologue, which is interrupted by the bald hero who defeats him with a single blow, as usual. However, the curious thing about this confrontation is that could anticipate the way in which Saitama would defeat Godsince many clues and parallels regarding this entity were introduced in this chapter.

In fact, The parallel that could exist between this curious story and the future battle with God is evidentsince the cubes that kept this dragon sealed look very similar to the mysterious cubes connected to God, which gives indications that this is a perceptive way for the mangaka to announce the confrontation between Saitama and this enigmatic entity.

Notably The story of the Cruel Dragon was very short but concisesince he left some clues that many could interpret as an anticipation of how Saitama will defeat God, since this villain is part of the Shibabawa prophecy, so the bald hero could subvert this prophecy in the same waymanaging to save the world from this latent threat.

Besides, the chapter title and some dialogues that Saitama has with King gives more strength to the hypothesis that the Cruel Dragon prophecy was just a hint and preview of what will be seen in the future in the series.

Join the conversation