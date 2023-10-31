Yusuke Murata has shared a great illustration to celebrate ONE’s birthday.

One Punch Man es one of the most popular and successful works of today, which is not surprising, since the hilarious premise used ONE In its history it has captivated millions of followers worldwide, who have not hesitated to express their love for this great series that has made a name for itself within the industry.

In addition, The One Punch Man manga has given us a lot to talk about latelysince this has entered a very interesting new stage, since one of the great mysteries of the series could be revealed sooner than previously thought, completely changing the history of this controversial work.

But this is not all, since, recently, ONE, the creator of One Punch Man, has had a birthdayreason for which, Yusuke Murata has decided to celebrate with great art that conveys the beautiful friendship of both artists.

Yusuke Murata celebrates One’s birthday with a great illustration of One Punch Man

As we have already mentioned, One Punch Man is full of powerful characters and a very funny and at the same time interesting plotsince each adventure of Saitama and company is full of lots of fun and comedy that have been the perfect touch that has distinguished this popular work.

Obviously, every event in One Punch Man is possible thanks to ONEits creator, who has told this fascinating story and who recently had a birthday, which is why, Yusuke Muratathe person in charge of illustrating this series, has decided to celebrate the mangaka’s birthday with great art which shows that both form an excellent team that has made this work have a greater impact on fans.

Through X, Yusuke Murata’s official account ha shared the great illustration to commemorate ONE’s birthdaywhich pays a nice and special tribute to celebrate the life of this mangaka.

Happy birthday to ONE sensei! I hope it will be a great year for ONE Sensei! pic.twitter.com/AfL9LhPvYv — Yusuke Murata (@NEBU_KURO) October 29, 2023

In the illustration Saitama can be seen holding a birthday cake and next to him, Genos is seen celebrating ONE’s birthday. with a confetti that he blew up to commemorate the mangaka’s life. In addition, Murata has included a message that reads as follows: “Happy birthday ONE-sensei! I wish you a wonderful year for ONE-sensei!”

This emotional detail by Yusuke Murata is very coolsince it is not the first time that the artist makes some illustrations to celebrate festivities, so, on this occasion, it was the turn of ONEwho has been honored by Murata.

Without a doubt, This is a nice detail from Yusuke Murata to celebrate ONE’s birthdaysince the union of both artists has resulted in one of the most popular and acclaimed works of today with characters like Saitama, who has some curiosities that make him very interesting.

On the other hand, The One Punch Man manga is addressing very surprising moments that have foreshadowed that the truth about God, the enigmatic villain of the series, could be about to be known, since Saitama and Flashy Flash have met with Manako, who could give them more details about this entity.

Despite the fascinating development that the manga is having, The same couldn’t be said about the anime of which the third season was announced a while ago.but, today, no further details have been given yet about which animation studio will be in charge of developing the adaptation to digital format or when it will return, which has caused some discomfort in some fans who want to continue enjoying the adventures of Saitama and company.

