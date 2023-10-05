The return of this beloved secondary character could be crucial to knowing some details about the great enigmas of the series.

Chapter 192 of the One Punch Man manga has shown the return of a much-loved secondary character who could have great implications in the plot.

The new One Punch Man arc has given a different perspective on the hilarious adventures of many characterssince in this installment it has been seen that one of the most beloved heroes will receive an increase in power that could finally give him the relevance that this controversial individual so deserves.

Likewise, after having completed the Monster Association arc There were still some loose ends to tie up.which will probably be addressed in future events of the series, providing greater context of the great mysteries left by the confrontation against the Kaijin.

In fact, the most recent chapter of manga de One Punch Man has given indications that these enigmas could be revealed sooner rather than later, since a disturbing secondary character could be back to provide more information about these mysteries.

It’s fasting Contains Spoilers for chapter #192 of the One Punch Man manga.

Manako’s return could have deeper plot implications

As we have already mentioned, The One Punch Man manga has been showing some very interesting character details that have been crucial in the series, as is the case of Garou, who has been atoning for his sins in Bang’s dojo, since the controversial “Hero Hunter” is paying for his mistakes committed in the past, being supervised by Silver Fang.

The last chapters of the manga One Punch Man have focused on King, one of the prominent S-class heroes, who has been looking for a mentor who can help you get strongerWell, apparently he has decided to take charge of his situation and give his all to increase his skills. However, his great reputation has played a trick on him, since many do not dare to make him his disciple, due to the “power” that this hero supposedly holds.

However, while King I was looking for a dojo that was willing to receive it, This controversial hero encounters a silhouette very similar to that of Manako hidden in some nearby bushes, scaring this hero who thought it was a bear.

Evidently, Readers quickly realized that it was Manakoa Kaijin from the Monster association whose whereabouts were totally unknown until this moment, since Flashy Flash has been looking for her for a long timesince he considers that this Kaijin is a crucial source of information about the great enigma of Godone of the most overwhelming and mysterious entities in the series.

Notably Manako is one of the most beloved supporting characters in One Punch Man, because the fans feel great affection towards this Kaijin. Likewise, Manako’s return could be crucial to the plot of the series, since it has been foreshadowed that she could have relevant information about God, which hints that His appearance has a deeper implication in the plot.

It is well known that Manako was one of the few characters capable of contacting this mysterious entity.which is why Flashy Flash has been searching for her tirelessly, since he knows that this would be a very important factor for know more details about Godsince very little is known about this entity that has proven to be capable of controlling some Kaijin and even creating them.

Manako’s return was one of the most anticipated moments by fanswho were enchanted by this Kaijin since her hilarious appearance during the Monster Association arc, so this detail will give rise to new hilarious situations starring Hopewho could be about to meet Flashy Flash.

It remains to wait for the plot to continue developing to see What kind of information could Manako provide to Flashy Flash about God?since the return of this Kaijin shows that its involvement in the plot is much deeper and more important, since it could give more context about this enigmatic entity that has been having very recurring activities on Earth by granting powers to certain monsters or villains, Garou being a clear example of this.

