Eiichiro Oda cries when watching the Wano arc episodes in the anime.

The Wano arc has been one of the most impressive and moving of One Piece, so much so that Eiichiro Oda himself cries when watching the episodes of this saga in the anime.

Each arc of One Piece has shown surprising moments that have developed the plot in a phenomenal way, giving way to a endless events of great impact that have revolutionized the adventures of Luffy and company. However the Wano arc took things to another level by preparing the ground for a new stage in the history of Eiichiro Odabringing with it revelations and battles that marked a before and after in the series.

The Wano arc has been one of the most extensive and rich in terms of information., since during this installment many secrets came to light. Furthermore, it was possible to see how Eiichiro Oda managed to capture several real-world problems on this islandsince the mangaka showed in a very insightful way the heartbreaking problems that the inhabitants of this place experienced at the hands of Orochi and Kaido, demonstrating that One Piece It not only focuses on pirate voyages.

In fact, the Wano arc has been one of the most impressive in terms of development of the story and characters, since Oda sublimely expanded the various elements that make up this workresulting in one of the most amazing and revealing arcs of One Piece so far, so much so that the mangaka himself has confessed that has cried when watching the episodes of the Wano arc in the anime.

Eiichiro Oda is moved to tears watching the Wano arc in the anime

As we have already mentioned, The Wano arc marked a before and after in the history of One Pieceand the anime has been in charge of making this installment more memorable, since it has managed to exceptionally highlight and transmit each aspect that the mangaka introduced during this extensive saga that developed the plot in an incredible way as we ushered in a new era in which, Luffy and some members of the Supernovas They have become the faces of piracy.

There have been so many emotional moments that the Wano arc had, that This saga showed a different nuance of One Pieceas it added greater depth to the adventures of the Straw Hats, who demonstrated their more human side by helping the inhabitants of this island at any cost, this being a very moving and shocking detail that the anime has been able to represent, to the point that Eiichiro Oda himself has stated that he is moved every time he watches the episodes of the Wano arc in the anime.

In VIZ Media author comments, Eiichiro Oda has admitted that has been very moved by the Wano arc in the animeWell, he got excited to the point of crying watching their captivating saga on screen.

In addition, Oda stated the following: “Lately I cry every time I watch the One Piece anime. The Wano arc is so good! Thank you for the wonderful performances!”

Evidently, The Wano arc has been brilliant and very important for the plotsince, in this, Luffy acquired Gear Fifth, one of his many transformations, with which he was able to confront Kaido and defeat him, ending his reign of terror.

It is not surprising that Oda cried with emotion when watching the Wano arc in the anime, since this has shown all kinds of moments that have impacted viewers. It should be noted that the anime began broadcasting this saga in 2019 and, as of today, there are still a few episodes left for it to come to an end in the anime, being one of the longest arcs in the work.

It is necessary to highlight that The One Piece anime has done an excellent job of recreating every moment of Wanosince they have used incredible animation and effects that have made Wano an audiovisual jewel that will remain engraved in the retinas of the faithful viewers who have accompanied Luffy on his adventures on this island.

