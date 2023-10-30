The identity of several of the members of the Rocks Pirates has been revealed.

Chapter 1096 of the One Piece manga finally shows several of the members of the Rocks Pirates.

Join the conversation

It is not surprising that One Piece is one of the best Shonen mangas that exist, since Eiichiro Oda’s popular story has exceeded a whopping 1,000 chapters with the same emotion and mysterious atmosphere that characterized it in its first arcs and made this work a great reference, well, the mangaka, chapter after chapter continues to keep followers in suspense with the different enigmas of the series.

From the different arcs and sagas of One Piece, Future Island has been one of the most information has been revealedsince in this installment part of the great mysteries of the series have been addressed, which have provided a different perspective of these shocking enigmas.

Likewise, the last chapters of the manga have revealed part of the dark truth of God Valley, explaining in greater detail what happened on this island. But this is not all, since the most recent episode has the identity of the Rocks Pirates revealedwho were one of the leading bands of this event.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #1096 of the One Piece manga.

The identity of the members of the Rocks Pirates has been revealed

The Future Island arc is having exceptional developmentWell, as usual, Eiichiro Oda has not disappointed fans by addressing every detail of the God Valley incidentrevealing how this shocking event occurred that changed history completely.

One more time, Eiichiro Oda has surprised his followerssince the most recent revelation has shown how the Rocks Pirates got to this island. In addition, the identity of several of the members who made up this band was also revealed, as they were a complete enigma that has finally been clarified.

And the most recent chapter has given a complete overview of the Rocks Pirates, who landed in God Valley to get two of the rarest Devil Fruits in the series. Likewise, among the members of this band you can see those already known as Charlotte Linlin, Edward Newgate, Kaido, being accompanied by other legendary pirates such as Gloriosa, Buckingham Stussy, Shiki, Wang Zhi/Ochoku, Captain John, and Silver Axe, confirming the presence of other legendary pirates in this crew.

The revelation of the identity of the members of the Rocks Pirates has shed a little light on the fandomwho have finally been able to learn more details about this famous crew that caused terror some time ago.

Notably This revelation has been very incredible.raising the hype of the followers exponentially, because, after many years, Oda has finally decided to reveal more details about this famous and mysterious incident in which many well-known pirates took part.

Evidently, There are still many details to be revealed about this shocking event and about the Rocks Pirates, since the identity of this controversial pirate is still unknown. However, this small teaser has made expectations regarding this incident very high, leading fans to ask more questions.

Without a doubt, One Piece is laying the groundwork for the events of the final arc to be a true marvelbecause every detail that has been recently revealed has confirmed why this work is one of the best of all time.

It remains to wait for the plot to continue developing Learn more details about the God Valley Incident and the Rocks Pirateswho have been the subject of interest from fans since the beginning of the series.

Join the conversation