This is what is known behind Joy Boy’s story in One Piece.

Joy Boy is one of One Piece’s biggest mysteries

In the vast world of One Piece there are countless mysteries, like Devil Fruits or Shanks’ Haki. Without a doubt, there are still many things that fans are wondering and one of them is Joy Boy. If you know how to watch One Piece in chronological order, you’ve probably heard about this curious characterabout which there is very little information and it has only been named only a few times.

In this way, Joy Boy has become one of the unknowns to be solved in the One Piece universe. Even though he has only been mentioned in certain chapters, the story behind him could be related to events of great relevance in anime. If you want to know more, in the following information we leave you everything that is known so far about Joy Boy.

All about Joy Boy from One Piece

Who was Joy Boy in One Piece?

As we have seen the evolution of the One Piece characters, we have also been able to enjoy the rich history that surrounds them in each arc of the anime. Yes ok there are many peculiar characters and interesting in this universe, one of the ones that has drawn the most attention throughout this plot has been Joy Boy. Without more to say, we leave you all the information about this mysterious character.

Joy Boy is a character who has only been mentioned a few times, but who seems to have great relevance to the plot. It is known that he lived 800 years ago, during the “Empty Century”a time when the World Government erased all history and which can only be know through the Poneglyphsstones with ancient and indestructible inscriptions.

It seems that Joy Boy was responsible for creating the Poneglyphs, along with the Kozuki carpenter tribe of Wano, and was also responsible for distributing them around the world. The Poneglyphs contain information about the historythe location of the legendary treasure One Piece and the will of Joy Boy, which is transmitted through the Will of D.

What do Joy Boy messages mean?

Joy Boy messages are the inscriptions that left in some Poneglyphs, especially in the so-called “Rio Poneglyphs”, which reveal the true history of the world. These messages express their apologieshis promises and his wishes for the future.

One of the most important messages It is located on Fishman Island, where she asks for forgiveness from Poseidon, the name given to the mermaid princess capable of controlling the Sea Kings. Joy Boy had promised to take the island’s inhabitants to the sun, but she could not keep her word due to a great conflict that occurred 800 years ago and that involved the ancient kingdoms, the World Government and the Ancestral Weapons.

Another message from Joy Boy is found on Laugh Tale, the final island of the Grand Line where is One Piece. This message has not yet been revealed, but is presumed to contain the truth about the Void Century, the meaning of the D, and Joy Boy’s dream for create a free and united world.

Why is Joy Boy so important in the story of One Piece?

He is a key character to understand the past, the present and future of One Piece. His will is what has guided many characters throughout history, especially the bearers of the D, like Monkey D. Luffy. For this reason, it is believed that Luffy is the heir of Joy Boy’s will and that he will be in charge of fulfilling his dream, especially because of the clues that have been left after the protagonist’s last transformation, the Gear 5.

