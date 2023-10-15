The Navy in One Piece has many powerful Admirals. And here we will tell you what the skills of each one are.

These are the powers and abilities of the Navy Admirals in One Piece.

One Piece is one of the most popular Shonen mangas. And within this story, the Navy is the “tool” that uses the World Government to control the world. This organization has been created with the intention of fighting against piracy and bringing justice and, throughout the work of Eiichiro Oda, they have faced the protagonists on many occasions.

The Navy is classified hierarchically, being the position of “Fleet Admiral”, the highest position, followed by “Admiral”. These groups are made up of characters of great power, who can face almost any pirate without problems.

We have prepared this post to unravel a little about the Navy and tell you what powers and abilities Admirals have. And it is important to note that you will not find Monkey D. Garp here, as this hero rejected the position.

Segoku – The Buddha

One of the most important names in the history of the Navy. In the first part of One Piece, Sengoku He held the position of Fleet Admiral, being above the rest of the characters in this organization. Furthermore, this man is Garp’s adventure partner.

However, currently, This man has the position of Inspector General and your role is to fix the problems you identify in the organization. We could say that he is retired and at the same time he is not.

Despite his age, Sengoku is still an extremely powerful character. This is a user of the Hito Hito Fruit: Daibutsu Modelwhich is a mythological Zoan that allows him to become a great golden Buddha.

Evidently, now Has mastery over all three types of Haki. And this is interesting, because the Navy generally does not have Conqueror’s Haki. In addition to that he is able to jump and maneuver in the air thanks to the Geppo.

Zephyr – Z

There is a curious detail about Zephyr, well, although he is a character that does belong to the canon of historywhat was shown in the One Piece Film Z feature film is not.

The story that was featured in this movie was invented, although it is very epic. However, this man’s career in the Navy is official, since he held the position of Instructor and also Admiral, at some point.

Zephyr is not a Devil Fruit user, but Yes, he has great mastery over Armor Haki.. In addition, it has a mechanical arm that allows it to do a lot of things that would be impossible for others. And he has a gun that can fire Kairoseki bullets to weaken fruit users that get in his way.

Kuzan – Aokiji

During the first part of One Piece, Aokiji held the position of Admiral, along with Kizaru and Akainu. However, he resigned from the organization after facing Sakazuki in a battle to determine Sengoku’s successor and lost.

It is important to make clear that Kuzan He is a very mysterious character., since their actions and definition of justice tended to differ from that of their peers. And currently, he is part of the Blackbeard Pirates.

Kuzan He is a user of the Hie Hie Fruit, which is a Lodge that allows him to control, produce and turn into ice. Additionally, he is known to have Armor and Observation Haki. Plus he can manipulate weapons very well.

Sakazuki – Akainu

Sakazuki, better known as Akainu, He used to be one of the Admirals during the first part from One Piece, although he currently holds the position of Fleet Admiral, being Sengoku’s successor.

The most important feat of this character, so far, was the murder of Portgas D. Ace and fight face to face against Whitebeard himself, former possessor of one of the most powerful Devil Fruits, demonstrating all his strength. In addition to the fact that he almost murdered Koby, although he was rescued by Shanks at the last minute.

Akainu He is a user of the Magu Magu Fruit, which is a Lodge that allows him to become a magma man and execute attacks of this type. He also has great mastery over Armor and Observation Haki. Not to mention that he has great strength and endurance.

Borsalino – Kizaru

Borsalino is currently the only character who retains the position of Admiralsince in the first part of One Piece he already had this position and still maintains it.

Definitivamente, Kizaru He is an extremely powerful character., although he is also very lazy. In fact, it is known that this man acts only out of obligation, since he does not enjoy working or having to do something. Plus, his personality is quite hilarious and joking.

Kizaru is using Fruit Pika Pika, which is a Lodge that allows you to become a man of light, being able to transport and attack at high speeds. He also has great strength and can handle the sword of light he creates very well.

Issho – Fujitora

One of the characters that was introduced after the One Piece timeskip As a new member of the Admirals is Issho, better known as Fujitora.

This is a quite complex character, well, although it does not coincide with the working methods and many of Akainu’s decisions, he does trust his way of understanding justice. Furthermore, he is a blind man, but despite that, he is an extraordinary swordsman.

Fujitora He is a user of the Zushi Zushi Fruit, which is a Paramecia that allows him to control gravity. He also has great mastery of Armor and Observation Haki.

Aramaki – Ryokugyu

The last member of the Admirals current to present is Aramaki, better known as Ryokugyu or Green Bull. This has a short appearance in the final stretch of the Wano arc.

It is known that Aramaki He wants to impress Akainu and follow his orders. the verbatim. Additionally, he is a user of the Mori Mori Fruit, which is a Lodge that allows him to control the forest and everything related to it. Furthermore, he carries a Katana, so it could be synonymous with his skills as a swordsman.

Branch Bull Has mastery of armor and observation Haki. It remains to wait to learn more about his true power.

