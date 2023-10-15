The mystery of D’s will from One Piece is one of the most interesting things in the anime.

The D. will is one of the biggest mysteries in One Piece, just like the origin of the devil fruits. This is a letter that appears in the names of some characterssuch as Monkey D. Luffy, Portgas D. Ace or Gol D. Roger, which seems to indicate that They have a special destiny and a force of will that makes him different from the other pirates that roam the seas.

Along the history, some clues have been revealed about the meaning and origin of the D. will, but there are still many unknowns to be resolved. In this article, let’s review what is known so far about this feature that has been featured in some of the strongest One Piece characters

What are the characters that have the D.?

There are many things to keep in mind when It is about the will D. This characteristic is found in 12 known characters from the One Piece manga and anime. So, below, we talk to you about this interesting topic (SPOILERS).

What is D. will in One Piece?

To understand the will D., we have to go back to the Empty Century, a 100-year period that was erased from history by the World Government. During that time, a great war occurred between the World Government and the Kingdom of the Ancients, an advanced civilization that possessed the knowledge of the Poneglyphs, a stones with ancient inscriptions that reveal the truth about the world.

The World Government was victorious and eliminated any trace of the Kingdom of the Ancients, except for the Poneglyphs, which are indestructible. However, the descendants of the Kingdom of the Ancients managed to escape and they scattered around the worldcarrying with them the legacy of their ancestors and the will D. This is why it is thought that they are destined to change the world.

The dream of the bearers of the D.

Carriers of the D. are people who have a special connection with the Kingdom of the Ancients and they share a common dream, which is to reach the end of the Grand Line, the most dangerous and adventurous sea in the world, where One Piece is located.

One Piece is more than just loot, it is the key to uncover the truth about the empty century and the fate of the world. The bearers of the D. feel an irresistible attraction for One Piece and for challenge the World Government who wants to hide the past and maintain the established order.

The smile in death

Another common characteristic of the bearers of the D. is that they usually die smiling, as if they accepted their destiny with pride and hope. This has been seen in several characters, such as Gol D. Roger, Portgas D. Ace or Jaguar D. Saul.

The smile in death is a way of expressing confidence that His will will not die with them, but will be transmitted to subsequent generations. The bearers of the D. believe that someday someone will appear who will inherit his dream and fulfill it, changing the world forever.

Who are the bearers of the will D. in One Piece

Among the known D. will bearers, there are very important characters for the plot, like Luffy himself, his grandfather Garp, his brother Ace and many more. Be that as it may, below you have the bearers of the D.

Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy is a young adventurer who dreams of finding the legendary treasure One Piece and become the King of the Pirates. His personality is cheerful, impulsive, brave and kind, while he is always willing to help his friends and those in need. At the same time, Features the power of the Gomu Gomu fruit and he has also developed the three forms of Haki, an ability that allows him to enhance his senses, his strength and his will. Luffy is the son of Monkey D. Dragon and the grandson of Monkey D. Garp, two very influential wielders of the D. will.

Monkey D. Dragon

Luffy’s father and the leader of the Revolutionary Army, an organization that fight against the World Government and its injustices. His true objective is unknown, but it is known that he has a great influence in the world and that many They consider him the worst criminal of history.

Monkey D. Garp

Luffy’s grandfather and Dragon’s father. Garp is a retired Navy vice admiral, a military organization that serves the World Government and hunts down pirates. Garp is an honorable, fair and proud man, who respects his rivals and his subordinates. He is one of the strongest sailors history and has faced the legendary Pirate King, Gol D. Roger, on several occasions.

Marshall D. Teach

Teach is an ambitious, cruel and treacherous pirate who seeks to obtain as much power as possible to fulfill his plans. At the same time, he is the only one with the power of two devil fruits, the Yami Yami fruit, which allows him to control shadows and darkness, as well as the Gura Gura fruit, which works to cause earthquakes. Therefore, Teach is considered one of the most dangerous men in the world, being the leader of the Blackbeard Pirates.

Trafalgar D. Water Law

The captain of the Heart Pirates and one of the Eleven Supernovas, a group of rookie pirates that have caused a great impact in the New World. Law usually acts with caution and strategy, but also has a rebellious sideironic and challenging, especially when it comes to the World Government or the Four Emperors.

Law has the ope ope fruit power He can create an area where he manipulates everything inside as if he were a surgeon. Law also has a special connection with Donquixote Doflamingoone of the Seven Warriors of the Sea and the former leader of the Donquixote clan to which Law belonged.

Gol D. Roger

The legendary Pirate King and the man who started the Great Age of Piracy. He was the only pirate who managed to travel the entire Grand Line, the most dangerous and mysterious sea of the planet to find the One Piece, the most coveted treasure in history. This character possessed extraordinary physical and mental strength, mastering the three forms of Haki.

On the other hand, he had a great knowledge about world history and the Poneglyphs, ancient stones with inscriptions that reveal the secrets of the past. In the end he voluntarily surrendered to the Navy and was publicly executed, but before he died, he announced to the entire planet the existence of One Piecewhich caused many pirates to set out to search for it.

Portgas D. Rouge

Rouge was a beautiful, sweet and loyal woman who I loved Roger deeply. and his son. Rouge possessed great willpower, as she was able to keep her pregnant for 20 months to protect Ace from the World Government’s persecution. However, died shortly after giving birth to Ace, but gave him the name Portgas to honor his family.

Portgas D. Ace

The son of Gol D. Roger and Portgas D. Rouge and the Luffy’s adoptive brother. Ace was a brave, noble and loyal pirate, who joined the Whitebeard Pirates, one of the most powerful crews of the world, thus becoming one of its commanders. His personality was serious, calm and proud, but he also had a childish, innocent and joking side.

Ace possessed the power of the Mera Mera fruit with which he was able to turn your body into fire and control it as you wish. Ace also had a big complex for being Roger’s son, because he felt that he did not deserve to live because of the hatred that everyone had for his father. Ace died protecting Luffy from an attack by Akainu, one of the Navy admirals.

Jaguar D. Saul

A former Navy vice admiral who defected after discovering the truth about the Empty Century, a 100-year period for which there are no historical records and which the World Government wants to hide. He was a kind giant who became friends with Nico Robin, a girl who could read the Poneglyphs and who was persecuted by the World Government.

He also had great physical strength and great resistance to cold because came from a winter island. Saul was frozen to death by Kuzan, another Navy vice admiral and his former friend, after helping Robin escape the Buster Call, a massive attack ordered by the World Government to destroy Robin’s home island.

Rocks D. Xebec

The former captain of the Rocks Pirates, a legendary crew formed by some of the most famous and feared pirates in the world, such as Edward Newgate (Whitebeard), Charlotte Linlin (Big Mom) or Kaido (the King of the Beasts). This was an ambitious, violent and tyrannical pirate who sought become the king of the planet through brute force.

His personality was arrogant, ruthless and imposing and did not tolerate disobedience or the betrayal of his subordinates. Xebec died 38 years ago on God Valley Island after facing Monkey D. Garp and Gol D. Roger.

Nefertari D. Live

Vivi is the princess of the kingdom of Alabasta, a desert nation that suffered a civil war caused by the criminal organization Baroque Works, led by the Shichibukai Crocodile. Vivi infiltrated this organization as a double agent to discover her plans and stop them, but was discovered and pursued. While fleeing from him, he encountered the Straw Hat Pirates, with whom he made a great friendship and traveled to his kingdom to save him.

Nefertari D. Cobra

This is a wise and peaceful man who He has always sought the well-being of his people and has maintained a good relationship with neighboring countries. However, it has also had to confront the World Government on several occasions, such as when he opposed the construction of the Utopia Project or when he questioned the Gorosei about the secrets of the empty century and the D will.

