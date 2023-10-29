Chapter 1096 of the One Piece manga has made us clear one of the most incredible curiosities that we can find currently in the work of Eiichiro Oda. And the process in which Kaido obtained the Devil Fruit in God Valley has been revealed.

Kaido For those who don’t know, he is one of the main antagonists of One Piece and is the general of the Beast Pirates. In the new chapter it is implied what happened ago 38 years in One Piece historyand as it could not be otherwise, fans are eager to know more.

Read the following information at your own risk, as it presents information that can only be known if you have read chapter 1096 of the manga..

Ivankon and Kuma are trying to escape a vicious slave hunt that is taking place. As soon as These characters steal Devil Fruits, they meet Big Mom. The Rock Pirates have arrived in God Valley. It is in this meeting where Big Mom steals the Uo Uo no Mi Seiryu from Ivankov, and then gives it to Kaido. The villain soon eats her and gains amazing powers. This was the point where history would change forever.

Chapter 1096 of the manga is one of the most amazing we have seen so far, so We highly recommend you watch it. If you don’t want to wait any longer and learn the story in depth.

