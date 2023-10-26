We have a lot of news about One Piece and very important. This is all thanks to this week’s impressive chapter 1096. First of all, notice in the first instance. Read the following information at your own risk, as it presents information that can only be known if you have read chapter 1096 of the manga..

Author Eiichiro Oda continues to give his all every week and make the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew an unforgettable journey. On this occasion, we are going with one of the situations that has left fans the most perplexed.

One Piece: This character is part of the Rocks D. Xebec pirates and you could never guess who he is

The image does not deceive you at all. That’s right, Gloriosa, better known as Agrandmother Nyon, one of the former empresses of Amazon Lily and who currently holds the title of being the oldest person in the world. Tribu Kuja, belonged to the Rocks D. Xebec crew. This is revealed to us in chapter 1096since she appears as a young woman in the God Valley battle scene.

What do you think that Gloriosa, also known as Grandmother Nyon, would have been a pirate on Rocks D. Xebec’s crew? We read you in the comments.

Fuente: PewPiece.