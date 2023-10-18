The Admirals in One Piece They are one of the most significant figures of power and justice in the series.

There is a lot of information about these great soldiers in the Z movie, although many of them stood out thanks to Whitebeard. But now that you know the powers of the Mugiwara and the terrible truth of the World Government, it’s good to learn a little about the greatest military force in the world.

Although when it comes to Navy Admirals, a single man can achieve powers that have no limits established until now. Here we will review all those who have been Admirals and their skills.

Kuzan Aokiji

Aokiji is one of the most interesting characters in the series, and was our first introduction to the Navy Admirals in One Piece.

His real name is Kuzan and he consumed the Devil Fruit Hie-Hie no mi, which gives him the power of freezing. This allows him to create and control ice, either to freeze enemies from it or even large portions of the ocean. He can also create ice weapons that he can imbue with haki.

The powerful Aokiji had a meeting with the Mugiwara, but nothing serious happened. He later participated in the Marineford War, where he faced several legendary pirates. After losing his duel against Akainu for the position of Fleet Admiral, Kuzan left the Navy. He is currently affiliated with a fearsome pirate and has plans in the New World.

Borsalino Kizaru

Kizaru is one of the current Navy Admirals of One Piece.

Borsalino stands out for his calm and sarcastic personality, which contrasts with his exceptional combat strength. He is a user of a Logia-type Devil Fruit, the Pika-Pika no Mi. This allows him to control light, so he can travel at the speed of light, shoot rays of light or even create swords of light, among other techniques.

As an admiral, Kizaru has participated in several important events in history. He is known for his intervention in Sabaody against the pirates of the Worst Generation where he confronted Rayleigh, although he later participated in the Marineford War. Here he faced renowned pirates such as Whitebeard, Marco and Ben Beckman. He has also appeared in several films taking on top-level pirates.

Sakazuki Akainu

Akainu is for many the best Admiral in the navy in One Pieceand is currently the Chief Admiral of the fleet.

As leader of the World Government’s military forces, Sakazuki can command other admirals. He is a user of the Logia-type Devil Fruit called Magu-Magu no Mi, which gives him the power of magma. He is known for his destructive power, using his ability to melt anything. He is also a great user of Haki and a cunning strategist.

We first saw him during the Marineford War, where he severely injured Whitebeard, murdered Ace, and nearly took down Luffy. He miraculously survived Whitebeard’s attacks and later faced off against Aokiji for leadership of the navy. His battle forever changed the climate of an island.