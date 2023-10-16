We always say that One Piece is in one of its best moments, but that is increasingly confirmed as a much more solid truth. Chapter 1095 of Eiichiro Oda’s manga left lots of very valuable information for the community. Today I wanted to emphasize one of the most important events that we were able to discover in the previous chapter, because along with the Kuma race, it has resonated in all corners of the Internet. How are World Nobles connected to God Valley?

One Piece: The terrible truth of the World Government with its practices in God Valley

We have always known that the World Government and the World Nobles They hid atrocious things that, if revealed to the world, could change it completely. This demonstrates the incessant will of Imu and the Gorosei of hiding everything that has happened, especially during the dark era known as the “Empty Century.” What happened 38 years ago in God Valley? Well, it’s time to mention the manga.

38 years ago in God Valley… A Tenryuubito can be seen acting as master of ceremonies, explaining the following: Once every 3 years, the Tenryuubito come down from Mary Geoise and conduct a human hunting game on a non-governmental island.. They free the problem slaves on the island and exterminate them along with the island’s native population. Afterwards, the World Government claims the island as its property. The island they chose for that year was “God Valley” in West Blue. The king of “God Valley” tried to stop them, but was killed by Saint Figarland Garling. It seems that this year the game has not started yet, but Garling is everyone’s big favorite to be the champion of this game.

In fact, and to surprise or not, this tournament in God Valley would have as a reward some of the Devil Fruits most powerful in the world of One Piece. What fruits were they? This information is still unknown to us, but we hope it will be revealed in the next chapters. The World Government seems to have no limits and there are still many things we don’t know. This is one of the truths of God Valley that has been revealed to us recently. What do you think? We read you in the comments.

It is very important that you catch up if you have not already done so, to know the entire situation and context of this information.

