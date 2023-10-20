Today we have a curious publication if there ever was one, in relation to the great pirate work that is One Piece, created by the legendary Eiichiro Oda. The adventure covers by Monkey D. Luffy always tend to attract attention, not only for their art, but also for the characters and references that can be found in them. On this occasion, we have the initial sketch of volume 107 of the manga.

One Piece: The first sketch of the cover of volume 107 has been published

We can appreciate the Luffy, Sabo, Garp y Cobranext to new members of the Navy that will appear in the volume itself. The beginning part of Egghead’s arc is at a super interesting point and The cover is responsible for transferring those responsible for certain very important situations.. Oda always knows how to transfer what is important to her covers and make a good representation.

What did you think of the first sketch of the cover of One Piece volume 107? We read you in the comments.

Via: PewPiece.