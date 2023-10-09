Is there concern at Netflix? A One Piece character poses a huge challenge for the production of the second season.

There is a One Piece character that worries Netflix. The streaming platform has done an impressive job of bringing the most cartoonish qualities of anime to life in live action. But he will face a bigger challenge in adapting one of his Season 2 characters to the small screen. Ever since they announced their plans to transform the anime into a live-action series, there have been questions about how the more fantastical aspects of Eiichiro Oda’s world would be handled. It’s a problem that live-action anime adaptations have run into time and time again. Especially those of the fantasy and science fiction genres.

Unlike many other live action projects, Netflix’s One Piece does a solid job of adapting the less realistic elements of the original story. From the rubber body of Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) to the appearances of villains like Buggy the Clown (Jeff Ward) and Arlong (McKinley Belcher III), the series makes good use of CGI. In fact, he makes no attempt to avoid these crucial aspects of the story. On the contrary, he embraces them and strives to do them well. So far, he has succeeded. However, the second season will face new obstacles.

Karoo is going to be very difficult to adapt in live action

There has been discussion about what it will look like Chopper in season 2 of One Piece on Netflix, since the Straw Hat Pirates’ doctor is an adorable reindeer with human intelligence. It’s important to fans that Chopper looks the right way. And, given how big of a role he is, he’ll require more CGI than a supporting character. However, a less prominent character will be even more difficult to bring to live action. That character is Karoo, a giant duck that accompanies the princess of the Alabasta Kingdom wherever she goes. And unless the series changes Alabasta’s arc, the pair will travel with the Straw Hat Pirates in season two.

Although One Piece de Netflix has proven that he can adapt creatures like the Sea King and the Fish Men, he may have a hard time getting his audience to take a giant CGI duck seriously. The fact that it serves as a steed, and a fast one at that, complicates things even more. The series will not only have to get the look of him right, but will also have to depict his abilities as one of Alabasta’s fastest means of transportation.