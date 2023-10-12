Some of the thousand episodes of One Piece have stood out because they have left their mark on anime history

One Piece already has more than 1,000 episodes

One Piece is one of the longest anime in history, with more than a thousand episodes that tell the great story of the Straw Hat Pirates. Yes ok most of these chapters are important for the development of the plot, some have stood out more than others for the events that present during that moment.

For example, there are some arcs from the One Piece manga and anime that shows the most epic battles of the characters or certain conflicts that are a symbol of improvement for the protagonists of the franchise. Although it is a difficult decision, we have compiled some of the best One Piece episodes in the following information, where we also explain why they have been selected in this top.

Get to know the most impressive episodes of One Piece

If you have managed to learn how to watch One Piece in chronological order, you have surely enjoyed the great feats that Luffy and his companions have achieved by pursuing the great treasure of One Piece. Well, in each chapter we can see how little by little the characters evolve and do everything possible to achieve their dreams. However, some of these episodes have left a mark on the hearts of all fans and are next (SPOILERS continued).

Say you want to live! We are your friends! (Episode 278)

In the last chapter of the Enies Lobby arc, Luffy and his nakamas confront the World Government to save Nico Robin of a very uncertain future. However, Robin feels guilty about her past and he believes he has no right to live nor to have friends. Despite all this, Luffy shows him his trust and asks him to express her desire to live off of her, causing Robin to become excited and reaffirm her belonging to the family. Straw Hat crew.

The pain of my companions is my pain. Zoro prepared to die (Episode 377)

In this episode, Luffy and his friends face Moria, a pirate who steals their shadows and threatens them with the sun. Zoro, willing to save the captain from him, agrees to receive all the pain he Luffy has suffered in the fight, so the enemy Kuma transfers the pain to him, leaving him on the verge of death. In this episode, Zoro demonstrates his value and loyalty when he responded, with a smile, that nothing had happened when his companions found him lying down.

The headquarters collapses! – Whitebeard dumb with anger! (Episode 484)

Here the outcome of the war between the marines and the pirates of Whitebeard, who try to save Ace. Although Luffy gets free Ace from execution, Akainu, a Navy Admiral, prevents them from escaping. After a long conflict, Roger and Whitebeard confront Ace to weaken him until Akainu responds with another magma power attack that seriously wounds him.

Unfortunately, this episode was recorded in memory of all the followers, since due to said attack, Ace dies in Luffy’s arms. Of course, it remains traumatized by the loss of his brother and Whitebeard is struck dumb with pain.

I finish the problem! Whitebeard against the Blackbeard Pirates! (Episode 485)

Whitebeard and Blackbeard face each other in Marineford for the power of the Fire Fruit from Ace, since the villain steals it from the deceased. This way, Whitebeard attacks Blackbeard with his Earthquake power, thus causing great havoc on the island. However, this is not enough and Blackbeard hits back with his two Devil Fruit powers, that of darkness and fire.

The battle is intense and dramatic, but the good thing is that it ends with the defeat of Blackbeard. Although Whitebeard has won, she dies shortly after from the injuries sustained during combat, leaving an indelible legacy in the history of piracy. As for Blackbeard, despite his injuries, he remains alive.

Looking for the answer! Ace Firefist dies! (Episode 483)

This episode is one of the most emotional and dramatic of the entire history of One Piecesince it shows us the great love that the two brothers had for each other, who had grown up together under the tutelage of Shanks. It also makes us reflect on the value of life and sacrifice and how the actions of a few can change the destiny of many. It is an episode that leaves no one indifferent and marks a before and after in the Marineford saga.

The Birth of the Pirate King – Arrival at the Last Island! (Episode 968)

What’s special about this episode is that it concludes the story of Kozuki Oden, who was a legendary pirate who was part of the crew of Gol D. Roger, the first and only Pirate King that has ever existed. Therefore, “The Birth of the Pirate King” shows the story of how Oden accompanied Roger on their adventure along the Grand Line, the most dangerous and fascinating sea in the world. Indeed, this is a very interesting chapter because it shows us what effort the pirates of yesteryear made to get One Piece and so on. mark history forever.

Oden wouldn’t be Oden if he wasn’t boiled! (Episode 974)

In chapter 974 of One Piece reveals the outcome of Kozuki Oden, who confronts the cruel Kaido and his accomplice Orochi, but is stabbed in the back by one of his loyalists, Kanjuro. Oden is captured and sentenced to death by cooking in a cauldron along with his nine faithful followers.

Straw Hat Luffy – The man who will become the Pirate King (Episode 1015)

In this case, it is a point of turning point in the Wano war, when Luffy is defeated by Kaido and falls into the sea, leaving his allies in a desperate situation. Shortly after, Momonosuke hears Luffy’s voice and broadcasts his message to everyone present, so hope is revived and the determination of the warriors. Without a doubt, it is one of the most relevant events in the anime because Luffy demonstrates his great leadership and charisma, as well as his unbreakable will to become the Pirate King.

The Supreme King’s Three Sword Style! Zoro vs. King (Episode 1062)

This episode offers us one of the most anticipated battles and spectacular of the saga. We are referring to the confrontation between Zoro and King, the strongest commander of Kaido’s crew. The episode delights us with a fluid and dynamic animation, an epic soundtrack and impressive choreography. At the same time, the true face is revealed and King’s identityas well as Zoro’s hidden power, which manages to awaken the Supreme King’s Haki.

