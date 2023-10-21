Discover which are the best arcs of the entire One Piece plot.

One Piece has a lot of interesting arcs, but we’ve picked the ones we think are the best.

Join the conversation

One Piece is one of the best Shonen anime that you can find and that continues to be broadcast after exceeding a whopping 1,000 episodes. Eiichiro Oda’s work continues to present and reveal mysteries that serve to learn more about this gigantic world in which the adventures of Luffy and his company take place. But with so many episodes aired, some fans may have doubts about which ones are the best, considering that this series has many arcs.

Obviously, answering the question of the best arcs of the entire One Piece plot is quite subjective, since many fans may consider certain sagas to be more impressive compared to others. However, we have tried to answer this question as objectively as possible.

Next, We will present to you what we consider to be the best arcs of the entire plot from One Piece, but in no specific order.

Marineford Arch

Known by many as the “Marineford Great War” arch, as It was the consequence of a series of events that were developing little by little. From the capture of Portgas D. Ace at the hands of Blackbeard, who handed him over to the Navy to the announcement of his public execution.

This arc showed not only Luffy’s determination and how far he is willing to go for his loved ones, being able to confront even the World Government itselfbut it was also a shock of reality that ended up confirming to the protagonist where he was located on the scale of power, especially when compared to other heavyweights such as Whitebeard, the Shichibukai or the Navy Admirals.

This war was impressive and not only did it have one of the saddest outcomes, since the protagonist could not save his brotherbut it was also hopeful, because in the final stretch of this war Shanks appeared to stop the combat, demonstrating his true power and authority.

Arch of Enies Lobby

The Enies Lobby arch is the second part of the Water 7 sagawhen Luffy and company face CP9, led by Rob Lucci.

This is one of the best arcs in the entire franchise, not only because of how spectacular it is. were the Straw Hats’ fights against CP9but also for the entire plot starring Nico Robin, who had surrendered to the World Government to protect Luffy and company.

However, what this girl didn’t count on was that Luffy’s group would come to her rescue, declaring war on the World Government in the process. This also left us with one of the most memorable scenes of the franchise, in which Sogeking burns the Government flag and Luffy asks Robin to confess her true desires, to which she responds that she wants to live.

From this scene the confrontations develop and they end with the battle between Rob Lucci and Luffy, in a spectacular demonstration of power. Additionally, this arc is when the protagonist shows off his Gear Second and Gear Third for the first time.

Alabasta Arc

Alabasta’s arc is one of the best in the entire franchise, it is simply spectacular. This part of the story takes Luffy and his friends to the country of Alabastain which they will have to free this place, since it is being oppressed and kidnapped by Crocodile and his group of evildoers.

The execution of this arc is exceptional, as it gradually builds the tension between the parts, with Crocodile stealing resources and enslaving a country, while the protagonists try to stop their operations. All this concludes with the confrontation between Luffy and this character who is a Logia fruit user that turns him into a sandman.

As is usual, each of the members of the Straw Hats fight their own battles. But that’s not all, because it is also the arc in which Ace, Luffy’s older “brother,” is introduced. In addition, some revelations are shared, such as that of the ancient weapon Pluto.

Wano Arc

Somewhat similar to Alabasta, Wano is a country that had been enslaved by Kaido for 20 years and his group of pirates, who not only mistreated and oppressed civilians, but also used them as tests for their experiments.

Although the Wano arc may be long, the truth is that it’s quite interesting and it is not tedious due to its length, as Dressrosa can be.

As the Wano arc unfolds, viewers They begin to understand the hell these people lived through., both civilians and local samurai. Furthermore, this is a plot that develops little by little since the time jump with the presence of Momonosuke.

But that’s not all, because the climax of this arc is starred by the great battle between Luffy and Kaido. The latter had left the protagonist out of combatbut he managed to stay alive and awaken his fruit, thus achieving his new transformation, Gear Fifth.

Arco de Thriller Bark

While it is true that the Thriller Bark arc has its low and uninteresting points, It also has some very high points that are wonderful.

Among the main highlights of this arc, we can mention the occasion in which all the members of the Straw Hats collaborated to carry out combined attacks against Oars. Besides, Brook’s entire story is emotional. Not counting the revelation and introduction of Ryuma, an ancient samurai from Wano.

Obviously, the most notable thing about this arc, apart from Luffy’s special transformation, Nightmare Luffy, It’s that scene where Zoro sacrifices himself to receive all the pain, suffering and anguish of his captain.

Arco de Whole Cake

If One Piece arcs tend to have something, especially after the time jump, it is that they can get very long. An example of this is Whole Cakewhich got off to a great start with Zou’s details.

It is true that this arch lasted unnecessarily longbut we consider it to be one of the best, since more context was given to Sanji, showing his authentic past and everything he suffered as a child for the scientific and selfish purposes of his father.

This arc also has many iconic moments, like Sanji’s attacks on Luffythe moment in which the Straw Hat cook witnesses Pudding’s true plans, the battle between Katakuri and Luffy, Gear Fourth: Snake Man, among others.

Skypea Arc

This arc is not as long as others, but it is extremely interesting. Here are some iconic moments, like Luffy punching BellamyFor example.

Jaya’s sub-plot is also interesting and has some impressive moments. Besides, Some Straw Hats have memorable scenes. But the truth is that the fight between Luffy and Enel is one of the best in this part of the story.

Join the conversation