One Piece co-showrunner Matt Owens reveals the relief he felt after seeing the success of season 1 on Netflix, which has already been renewed for a season 2.

Since its premiere on August 31, One Piece has become a success on Netflix with which the platform seems to have broken its curse with adaptations based on the series of manganese.

The great reception from users has caused the platform to immediately give the green light to a season 2 of One Piecewhich has already begun pre-production in the writers’ room, waiting for the Hollywood actors’ strike to end to begin recording new episodes.

One Piece showrunners are very relieved after the success of the series on Netflix

Being a live-action series, there was a lot of fear among its showrunners regarding the public’s appreciation, since other adaptations of the anime produced by Netflix have come out very poorly.

Fortunately for everyone, both long-time fans and those who have discovered Luffy and his Straw Hat pirate gang have been more than satisfied with the adaptation made by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda, to the relief of its showrunners.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

“It’s a huge relief,” says Owens when asked in an interview (via Comicbook) how it felt to be behind a successful manga adaptation. “And that motivates me to continue like this! We are not complacent. We’re going to keep working hard to make season 2 even better than season 1!“he adds.

With the writers’ strike just over, the One Piece team has already started working on the scripts for season 2, but At the moment there is no release window for new episodes because it is unknown when they will be able to start filming the series due to the actors’ strike that is still in force.

What did you think of the first season of One Piece? Do you want to continue the adventures of Luffy and company on Netflix? Feel free to share your opinions in our comments section.