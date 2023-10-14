Matt Owens, the showrunner of One Piece, explains what the second season of the series will be about, and advances his plans for the start of filming of the next chapters.

Last week, the live-action One Piece for Netflix finally began pre-production on the second season of the hit series based on the work of Eiichirō Orderwith its team of writers starting to write the new episodes.

Matt Owensone of the showrunners of One Piece, has revealed in recent days some details about what we can expect from the next season from serie at the plot level.

“Without saying too much, and without talking about the new characters we may meet, I would say that a main topic we are working with in the second season It is the challenge of leadership,” revealed Matt Owens.

“From the perspective of Luffynow he has his crew and they are heading to the Grand Line. They are doing it, and that responsibility comes with many challenges,” he added. the showrunner of One Piece. “And that issue is related to other stories and characters that I am not going to reveal still. But challenge and leadership is a main theme for us at the second season”.

When does filming for the second season of One Piece start?

Las writers’ strikes have allowed the series of Netflix continues to progress, but the interpreters’ strike is still ongoing, meaning that the start of production could be extended even further.

The ideal for the team One Piece I would be start filming season 2 in early 2024but avoid the south african winter which takes place in the months of June and August. “The South African winter is very windy, very wet, so we have to plan for it,” explained Matt Owens.

“We spend a lot of time outdoors (…), so a lot of our shooting plan is based on the weather; to see (…) where we can put it on the calendar to not having to fight against time”. The second season of One Piece still does not have a premiere date on Netflix.