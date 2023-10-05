With season 2 of One Piece in pre-production, new episodes of the Netflix series will not be recorded until the Hollywood actors’ strike is resolved.

After a couple of weeks of uncertainty, fans are already breathing a sigh of relief as Netflix confirms the development of a season 2 of One Piece, the serie based on the acclaimed manga by Eiichirô Oda whose adaptation has been a success that has become a worldwide success.

Since the new episodes have been confirmed, Fans have not stopped asking for Jamie Lee Curtis to be cast in the series to play Dr. Kurehaa character that has its importance in the work of Eiichirô Oda.

In it mangaKureha is a doctor who resides on Drum Island whose peculiar method of medicine causes the town to refer to her as a witch, although she will be of great use to Luffy and his Straw Hat pirate band.

Kureha is also the adoptive mother and mentor of the next member of the Straw Hats, Tony Tony Chopper, a blue-nosed reindeer who accidentally ate the Persona Fruit and now has the ability to speak and perform different transformations.

One Piece showrunner wants Jamie Lee Curtis as Kureha

In view of the commotion that has occurred on the networks in recent weeks, Jamie Lee Curtis has commented through her social networks that she is interested in participating in the series of Netflix as soon as the actors’ strike ends.

For your part Matt Owensshowrunner of One Piece, has stated that he is interested in signing the actress and there will be negotiations once the strike is resolved.

In a recent interview for Deadline, Owens has once again insisted on the issue and has assured that Jamie Lee Curtis will be cast to be Kureha in the series, since he states that Right now the scriptwriters are writing the character thinking about the actress.

“We have opportunities to do stunts in some roles, some rules that are very important, and it turns out that Jamie Lee Curtis is a One Piece fan. As soon as she said that, we thought, okay, we have to try to get her into the series. What we can do? And Dr. Kureha, fortunately, is a character who appears in our story and is someone perfect for Jamie Lee Curtis.

So we tried to start manifesting this dream of ours. After her Oscar win, the writers’ room sent her a figure of Dr. Kureha with a nice note that said, ‘Congratulations on your statue of her, here’s another one to put next to her.’ I hope to speak to you soon’.

When he reposted that, it sparked a lot of fan interest and I commented on it. We are trying to manifest it. Yes, so far SAG is still on strike so there have been no real talks. But as soon as I can, I’m ready.

I’ll take her to dinner, we’ll talk about it. We’ll do it all because at this point we’re writing for her; we really want her to come play with us in season 2“says the showrunner.

Come on, what Things have to be very bad so that we don’t see Jamie Lee Curtis as Kureha in season 2 of One Piece, whose premiere on Netflix is ​​still up in the air until the actors’ strike ends. Do you want to see the new episodes of the series?