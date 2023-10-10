Luffy in Netflix’s live-action One Piece

Monkey D. Luffy will have a role with much more pressure in One Piece season 2. This is the great challenge facing the Netflix series!

There is a big challenge with Luffy in One Piece season 2. The leadership of the main character is going to be essential in the second season of the series. Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s manga features Iñaki Godoy’s hero recruiting a crew to find the legendary treasure of Gol D. Roger. His goal is to become the Pirate King, but he has to learn how to lead a crew before he can be crowned monarch. Although he spent much of the first season striving to become a pirate with a considerable reward, the second season will up the ante. And it is a great challenge that the production of the series will have to face.

The leadership of the future King of the Pirates will be key

The co-director of the series, Matt Owens, has told Deadline that Luffy’s leadership will be revealed throughout One Piece season 2. With the crew heading to the Grand Line, he will face numerous challenges and will have to live up to the responsibility of being the captain of the ship.

Netflix

“Without saying too much, and speaking of the new characters we may meet, I would say that an important theme we are working with in One Piece season 2 is the challenge of leadership,” said Matt Owens about what is to come. “From Luffy’s perspective, he now has his crew and they leave for the Grand Line. They are doing it, and that responsibility comes with many challenges. And that theme is related to other stories and characters that I am not going to reveal yet. But challenge and leadership is a big theme for us in the second season of the live action.”