Although it is not one of the series with absolute priority for Netflix, One Piece is already working on its long-awaited second season.

The end of the writers’ strike has given a boost to many series that were hoping to resume work in order to satisfy legions of fans. At Netflix, for example, they are clear that the absolute priorities are the platform’s two flagship series: Stranger Things and Wednesday. But what about One Piece?

The live-action adaptation of the manga Eiichirō Order (Oda Eiichirō) has been a success with its first season, ending the curse perpetuated by Death Note and Cowboy Bebop. So much so that Netflix has not hesitated to renew its serie original for another season.

Naturally, at the time of the renewal, both actors and scriptwriters were on strike, so no progress could be made in any direction. The scripts were finished, but that doesn’t mean that the writers and production team still have a lot to work on.

In fact, Matt Owenscoshowrunner del live-action de One Piece junto a Steven Maedahas confirmed that, following the end of the writers’ strike, the writers of the Netflix series have resumed work this week.

One Piece season 2 begins its march

In an interview with Deadlines, Owens highlights that the writers’ room for the Netflix live-action has already reopened so that work can be done on the pre-production of the series.

“The writers’ room is up and running, yeah, finishing up scripts so we can get down to design work, programming and pre-production, all that kind of stuff.”

One Piece can move forward throughout the pre-production process, taking advantage of the time while SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP negotiate the end of the actors’ strike, still ongoing in Hollywood.

After the success of its first season in the Netflix catalog, the team is eager to return to the set to film season 2 of One Piece, but first, Hollywood has to put many fronts in order.