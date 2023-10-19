He One Piece Revolutionary Army It is one of the most enigmatic and exciting elements of the entire series.

This long-running anime has many strong and interesting points. There are very important scenes, such as the Whitebeard stories or the curious detail about Saint Jargarcia Saturn. And while there’s a lot of filler you can skip, it’s important to get to know other parts of the series like the Navy Admirals.

But when it comes to organizations, the revolutionary Army has a significant amount of human strength that is gradually revealed. Here we will review all the members.

What is the revolutionary Army?

He One Piece Revolutionary Army is an organization that opposes the World Government and its allies, such as the Tenryuubito and the Cipher Pol.

It is a massive organization that fights to liberate oppressed nations and create a more just and equal world. In the series it is first introduced when Garp reveals the name of Luffy’s father, the leader of the Monkey D. Dragon army.

It is later revealed that other members of the army are also closely related to Luffy, including his brother Sabo or Kuma, who helped the Mugiwara multiple times.

I One Piece Revolutionary Army It has bases on several islands around the world and several divisions spread throughout the oceans. He also has the support of many citizens who share his ideology.

All members of the One Piece Revolutionary Army

There are all kinds of members of the One Piece Revolutionary Army, from the most powerful to others specialized in information collection. Below we will explore each of them, including their ranks and their Devil Fruits (if you know the name).

We start with the highest links of the One Piece Revolutionary Army:

Monkey D. Dragon (Supreme Commander) Sabo (Chief of Staff): Mera Mera Fruit

Main members of the Army G:

These are the leaders of the eastern army:

Belo Betty (Commander) Ahiru (Deputy Commander)

He northern army It is commanded by the following pirates:

Karasu: (Comandante): Fruta Susu Susu Jiron (Comandante adjunto)

These are the members of the Western Army:

Morley (Comandante): Fruta Oshi Oshi Ushiano (Comandante adjunto)

Finally, we have those responsible for the Southern Army:

Lindbergh (Commander) Gambo (Deputy Commander)

Officers and other known members

Other members of the One Piece Revolutionary Army are not necessarily commanders, but they have a very important position within the organization. In fact, their participation has changed the direction of history on several occasions.

We see this clearly when meet the officers:

There are also some known members but about whom very little is known. Some others have been shown in the anime and manga, although without sharing their names or devil fruits:

Bunny Joe

Hack

Moda

Bosao

Ralse Max

Finally, we have some characters who at some point have been associated with the One Piece Revolutionary Army:

Vegapunk Dojo Isshin Nico Robin