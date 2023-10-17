God Valley was a big mystery in the One Piece universe. However, Eiichiro Oda has resolved all doubts with the latest news.

One Piece has revealed the truth about God Valley. The latest chapter of Eiichiro Oda’s manga has finally shared a look at the mysterious island of God Valley. The dark truth of what happened there 38 years ago may leave the Celestial Dragons in a more hated position than ever. Furthermore, it also finally sheds some light on the history of the Rocks Pirates and the incident that took place.

He One Piece chapter 1095 has kicked the series into overdrive with the reveal of Kuma’s backstory and a big reveal about the infamous God Valley and its tragic history. The incident has been one of the best-kept secrets in history and one of the most intriguing events mentioned in the series. Only surpassed by the Empty Century.

However, the latest chapter of One Piece has finally revealed not only the appearance of the island, but also The events leading up to the infamous incident hidden by history and the revelation have left fans in shock, to put it mildly. While previously assumed to be a simple confrontation between the Rocks Pirates and the Government, chapter 1095 reveals that there is much more to the God Valley Incident than fans were led to believe.

What has really happened to this island and its incident?

One Piece chapter 1095 reveals that God Valley was a non-government-affiliated island with abundant resources that was chosen as the location for the Heavenly Dragons’ triennial hunt.. This terrible blood sport is a tradition of the Celestial Dragons that involved hunting both the citizens of the island and slaves considered problematic, such as Kuma and Ivankov, with prizes for whoever accumulated the most kills. The hunt depicted in the flashback occurred in the same year as the infamous incident. Which suggests that it was probably a prelude to the Rocks Pirates’ attack and their showdown against Garp and Roger.

The revelation of this cruel hunt brought to light an entirely new and even more cruel side to the already despicable Heavenly Dragons. It seems that God Valley was targeted solely because of its bold name with the word ‘God’ in it which the Celestial Dragons, self-proclaimed gods of the world, found offensive.. Additionally, while One Piece’s Celestial Dragons have always shown a disdain for all life, this chapter highlighted how they are simply inhuman. What remains to be seen is how the Rocks Pirates will get involved and, perhaps more importantly, why Gol D. Roger sided with Garp to defend the Celestial Dragons from his attack.