One Piece chapter 1094 has revealed the appearance and power of Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, one of the Five Elders.

It is no secret to anyone that the plot of One Piece houses a large number of very shocking secrets, which Most of them have been revealed in the most recent arcsince the ground has been prepared for events that will completely change what has been seen in the series, as has been foreshadowed in the last chapters of the manga.

For some time now, an event has been anticipated that aims to change the series forever, as Eiichiro Oda has decided to speed up the story and address part of the mysteries that One Piece harbored from the beginning. bringing with it surprising revelations that have shocked fansone of them being the identity of the Five Elders.

However, the most recent chapter of the One Piece manga has taken things to another level and made known the true appearance and power of Saint Jaygarcia Saturnone of the Five Elders, who has shown that this group can be more dangerous than it seems.

Saint Jaygarcia Saturn’s True Appearance and Power Has Been Revealed

The Five Elders along with Imu are the most enigmatic beings in One Piece, since Since their introduction these had not shown their appearances or the extent of their powers.. However, the current development of the plot has changed that detail, since since the last Levely they have had a very active participation in the relevant events of the series.

After years of being surrounded by secrets, finally the Five Elders seem to be getting more and more involved in the events raised in the plotsince the arrival of Saint Jaygarcia Saturn Egghead alongside Kizaru gave an unexpected twist to the story, as for the first time a member of the Gorosei took action personally, which clearly hinted that a large-scale conflict was about to occur.

And that moment has finally arrived, since Saint Jaygarcia Saturn has decided to make an appearance in Eggheademerging from a magic circle similar to a pentagram, revealing the true form of this character, since the lower part of Its body is shaped like a spider with ox horns.added to that it has a kind of floating smoke similar to those of the Awakened Zoan Devil Fruits.

The curious entrance and imposing appearance of Saint Jaygarcia Saturn give indications that it probably possesses a fruit of the Mythological Zoan type.since all the traits it possesses point to this conclusion, which has led many fans to speculate from which legendary creature the members of the Gorosei take their powers.

In fact, Many fans have made some theories that suggest that the Five Elders are Yokais.which would confirm the hypothesis that they are not human, adding greater depth to his and Im’s origin, since the appearance of Saint Jaygarcia Saturn resembles that of an ancient Japanese demon known as Ushi-Oniwhich is a cross between an ox and a spider, adopting the characteristics of these animals, including spider horns and legs, in addition to the great powers that this entity could grant to Saturn.

It should be noted that, with its appearance, Saturn killed a Marine who looked him in the eyes, as his power is so overwhelming that weak individuals end up dead just by looking at him., this being a brief sample of his fearsome abilities. Likewise, this appearance and powers of Saint Jaygarcia suggest that the other members of the Gorosei are just as terrifying and strong, so the scale of power in One Piece has undergone a very drastic change that will give way to a new scenario that will take things to another level.

It is necessary to highlight that It has not yet been revealed with certainty what type of Devil Fruit Saturn’s is or if it is really an Akuma no Mi, since the origin of this individual’s powers still remains a complete enigma. However, that has not been a problem for fans, who have already made several very surprising hypotheses about the appearance of this villain.

