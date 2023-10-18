One Piece has revealed some details of the God Valley incident.

Chapter 1095 of the One Piece manga has revealed part of the dark truth of the God Valley incident.

The Future Island arc has been one of the most extensive in terms of information.since Eiichiro Oda has not been shy about revealing more details about the great mysteries that it has harbored One Piece since its beginnings, since the mangaka has prepared the ground to enter a new and surprising phase that will completely change what has been seen in this series.

In fact, different very surprising enigmas have been addressed during the development of the plot, which has generated high expectations and many doubts in fans, who want to continue knowing every detail of the great story that has been told. Eiichiro Oda for decades, which has come into a point where many secrets will come to lightproviding greater context of these events.

There are so many revelations that have been made recently in One Piece what, manga chapter 1095 ha part of the dark truth of God Valley revealedsince, apparently, the World Government hid many details about this enigmatic incident that caused a change in the pirate world.

It’s fasting Contains Spoilers for chapter #1095 of the One Piece manga.

The truth about the God Valley incident has been revealed

It is well known that the God Valley incident is one of the biggest enigmas that One Piece has, since little was mentioned about this event, since It was only hinted that it was an epic battle between the Rocks Pirates against the Roger Pirates.who are they allied with the Navy to stop Rocks and his crew, giving way to this mythical event.

However, All the mystery and doubts that have surrounded the God Valley incident 38 years ago could be clarifiedsince the most recent chapter of the manga has revealed some details about this event and the reason why, the Celestial Dragons They were in that place at the time of this frenetic battle.

And it has taken several One Piece arcs and sagas for it to finally be reveal more details of the enigmatic God Valley incidentsince the appearance of this place and part of the events that took place on this island have been made known, which were covered up by historyhiding the dark and inhuman personality of the Celestial Dragonsbecause there is much more to this incident than fans initially believed.

In addition, God Valley was an island not affiliated with the World Governmentwhich had abundant resources and It was chosen as the ideal place for hunting natives and slavescarried out by the Celestial Dragonssince they got prizes as they accumulated a greater number of deaths, this being a highly questionable detail that confirms how inhuman the World Nobles are.

Notably This hunt occurred the same year as the God Valley Incident.which clearly indicates that this terrible and bloody sport of the Celestial Dragons was the prelude to the incident that broke out in this place where The Rocks Pirates and the Roger Pirates had their epic confrontation.

During the development of this chapter, the tragic past of Bartholomew Kuma was also revealed, who He was one of the slaves who was on this island to be hunted by the Celestial Dragons, a detail that confirms everything that the former Shichibukai has suffered since his childhood.

It is necessary to highlight that The God Valley incident will explain many One Piece mysteriessince, after what has been seen in this chapter, the truth about this event will come to light sooner than is believed, offering more details about Rocks D. Xebec and his crewsince this island plays a key role in the history of the series.

It remains to wait for the plot to continue developing learn more details about the dark truth of God Valley and the participation of Rocks D. Xebec in this place, as many followers are waiting to obtain more information about this feared and enigmatic pirate.

