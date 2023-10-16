Bartholomew Kuma’s tragic past has been revealed.

Chapter 1095 of the One Piece manga has revealed Bartholomew Kuma’s past.

Chapter after chapter, One Piece’s most recent arc has taken care of reveal information crucial to the development of the plotgiven that Eiichiro Oda has decided to make this arc a small prelude to the upcoming events of the series, providing greater context for many very disturbing mysteries.

One of the most important enigmas that has been addressed since the beginning of the most recent arc has to do with Same to yousince in several chapters indications have been given and The ground has been prepared to learn a little more about this mysterious character that has influenced various relevant events in the work.

Likewise, and after having passed a whopping 1,000 chapters, finally Bartholomew Kuma’s tragic past has been revealedshowing part of what this disturbing character has suffered, who becomes increasingly important for the development of the plot.

It’s fasting Contains Spoilers for chapter #1095 of the One Piece manga.

Kuma’s tragic past has been revealed

As we have already mentioned, Eiichiro Oda has finally decided to address some of the series’ biggest enigmassince finally and after many years, the mangaka has revealed the origin of Bartholomew Kuma, one of the most mysterious characters in One Piecewhich has been crucial in various important moments of the series.

And after having given some clues about Kuma’s pastthe most recent chapter of the manga finally revealed the origin of the former shichibukai, who has had a very unfortunate fate, always at the mercy of the Celestial Dragonssince they have taken it upon themselves to humiliate him in different ways.

The most recent chapter of the manga has taken things to another level, as it revealed much of Kuma’s past and its originwhich is very tragic and special at the same time, because from his childhood, Barholomew was enslaved with his father, since these They belong to the extinct Buccaneer breedwhich has the blood of the Giants and at some point committed a serious offense against the World Government, which led to the disappearance of this ethnic group, being Kuma the only survivor.

Nevertheless, Kuma’s childhood was extremely tragicsince while they were in captivity, his mother died and his father was killed by a Celestial Dragon for making too much noise while he was telling Bartholomew about the Sun God Nika, this being a very painful detail for little Kuma who had to deal with so much cruelty at such a young age.

But this is not all, since Kuma was taken to God Valley to be hunted by the Celestial Dragons. as part of a game created by these detestable individuals, so he tried to escape, running into two other slaves, being Emporio Ivankov one of them and another girl named Jinneywhich shares certain similarities with Bonney, so many fans have already begun to make some speculations regarding this detail.

Kuma’s past is one of the most regrettable in One Piecesince this individual since his childhood has carried enormous suffering, which could be one of the determining factors that led this character to want to get rid of his memories after being turned into a cyborg by Vegapunk.

Without a doubt, There are still more details to know about Bartholomew Kuma’s pastbut this revelation has been crucial in providing greater context about the extinct race of this character and the participation they may have had in the events of the Empty Century, which led the World Government to make Kuma a slave for his entire life.

The plot of One Piece houses extremely tragic storiesbeing that of Bartholomew one of them, as this showed different nuances of the childhood of this character who has endured great suffering since his youth.

