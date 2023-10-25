One Piece Chapter 1096 leaks have revealed how Kaido got his Devil Fruit in God Valley.

Since the beginning of One Piece they have been introducing mysteries and very interesting elements that have made the plot more strikingsince Oda has made every detail of the series have a deeper meaning in the story and that has been more than demonstrated in the most recent arc in which part of the biggest enigmas of the work have been addressed, providing a greater context of events that occurred in the past.

In addition, The Future Island arc has caused a sensation within the fandomsince the development of the last chapters of the manga has been incredible, as details about the dark truth of God Valley have finally been addressed, revealing exactly what happened in that place 38 years agowhich has generated high expectations among fans, who are very excited by the approach the story has taken recently.

And, as usual, Eiichiro Oda has not disappointed his fansSince the chapter 1096 leaks have revealed the way Kaido got his Devil Fruitreleasing more details of the controversial incident of God Valleywhich has had fascinating revelations.

It’s fasting Contains Spoilers for chapter #1096 of the One Piece manga.

Chapter 1096 leaks have revealed how Kaido got his Devil Fruit

As we have already mentioned, The last chapters of the One Piece manga have been very excitingsince they have finally provided details of the God Valley incidentone of the biggest mysteries of the series, after the Empty Century, revealing what happened in this place and how this event completely changed history.

In fact, in the previous chapter clues were given about the origin of the rarest Devil Fruits, since These mythical objects were the prizes of the triennial native hunting competition that took place in God Valley in which, Kuma, Ivankov and Jinney would be hunted by the Celestial Dragons.

In the midst of this horrifying hunt for slaves and natives, Kuma, Ivankov and Jinney make a plan to escape from God Valleyso they have decided to steal two of the chests with Devil Fruits, which contain the Uo Uo no Mi: Seiryu model and the Nikyu Nikyu no Mi, managing to obtain them.

However, As soon as Ivankov and Kuma steal the Devil Fruits, they run into Big Mom.since the Rock Pirates had already reached a part of God Valley, so this feared pirate would not let them escape with such precious objects, and, therefore, steals Uo Uo no Mi from IvankovIn view of this, Bartholomew decides to eat the Nikyu Nikyu no Mi, preventing Charlotte Linlin from stealing it.

After Big Mom stole the Uo Uo no Mi: Seiryu model from Ivankov, she gives it to Kaido.believing in this way that the fearsome pirate would be indebted to her, as was revealed in the Wano arc, This being the way the beast pirate captain got his Akuma no Mibecause during the God Valley incident, Kaido took advantage and ate said Devil Fruit, obtaining amazing abilities.

It should be noted that characters such as Big Mom, Kaido, Garp, Roger, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, among others, participated in this incident, who They were crucial for this event to completely change historyushering in a new era in the world of piracy.

It is important to highlight that One Piece chapter 1096 is one of the most surprising in the seriesWell, in addition to making known the way in which Kaido got his Devil Fruit, it also became known. They revealed other fascinating details that have made this flashback a true gem. that fans have been waiting for for a long time.

It remains to wait for the plot to continue developing and for the official chapter to come out for take a closer look at the events covered in this episodewhich have brought with them very important information that has had fans with very high expectations.

