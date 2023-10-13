One Piece is one of those series that has been broadcast for decades, and of course the number of chapters is considerably large. This we can see in its more than 1000 episodes to this day, and counting. That is why the “One Pace” option allows us save us about 700 episodes of the series to catch up and not have to go through such a long tour if you are just starting the adventures of Luffy and company right now.

If we look at the details that One Pace provides us, the project has allowed us to save about 137 hours of animation (almost nothing). In this way we can make 45% of the story happen much more quickly and smoothly, ideal for those who are starting with the series and are overwhelmed by the immense amount of content that we can find:

One Pace is faithful to the manga: The project removes scenes from the anime that do not appear in the original manga.

Dynamic display/broadcast mode: Goodbye to filler and chapters that do not contribute anything to the main plot. This makes One Piece much easier to view.

Active community on Discord: If you are also looking for a place to get in touch with other One Piece fans, you can visit the One Pace Discord channel.

