The live-action One Piece has become one of the great hits of 2023 for Netflix and the enthusiasm it has generated among both the public and those responsible is such that long after the end of the first season people continue to talk about it. the many possibilities that exist for the future of this adaptation.

Matt Owensone of the main showrunners of the adaptation of what we can consider one of the best action anime in history, did a question session among the fans in the huge Reddit community and one of the most interesting was who is the One Piece character you like the most and Which story arc are you most looking forward to adapting to the live-action format?

The showrunner’s interesting choices

When choosing his favorite characters, Owens mentioned two very different characters: Trafalgar Law and Carrot, one of the most important members of the mink tribe.

Owens shared the reasons for your choices: “I really like that melancholic boy (Law) and because it’s a fun design and it would be a nice challenge, and because I love it.” As for Carrot, the showrunner directly wished for him to join Luffy’s crew and become a main character of the series.

When asked which story arc he is most looking forward to transferring to the real world, Owens was even clearer: “Skypiea would be amazing. Spending an entire season in one of the most creative worlds that Oda created would be a lot of fun,” confirms the showrunner also mentioning that it is probably about an arc that would require an entire season due to its wide extension. Owens also took the opportunity to consider Franky as a character that is especially difficult to bring to live-action format due to the complex appearance it has after the time jump.

The first season of this adaptation lasted until the end of Arlong Park, one of the most popular story arcs among fans. The live-action needed make several changes with respect to the original material in order to streamline the extensive history of One Piece and, although not all decisions were well received by fans or by Eiichiro Oda himself, the series has convinced the public and critics and has positioned itself as the best live-action that Netflix has made about an anime to date.

