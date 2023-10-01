One Piece, or at least Netflix’s Live Action plays with time against it. Although we have seen how After much effort and time invested, The adaptation of the anime to the series has been a success on screen, there is still a long way to go.

And One Piece is not exactly short on content. AND The actor currently playing Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) is 20 years old. Luffy in the anime is 17 years old and 19 after the time skip. So if Netflix wants to follow the trend and events of the anime, it will have to hurry so that the actors of the original cast do not age. Although taking into account how much technology has advanced, this might not matter.

Like the case of the actor who plays Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars. Two decades have passed and he continues to play his character phenomenally. So much so that fans have applauded her return in the Disney series, Ahsoka. Additionally, the director of photography for the One Piece series on Netflix left the following statements:

For the second season, there is a lot of material to do based on the series. But it’s going to be like Harry Potter, They’re going to have to do it quickly before everyone gets too old”.

So it probably won’t take long for Netflix to have the next season ready, especially now that fans are delighted with the first season of the series.

Via: The Direct