Luffy has used a new attack against Kizaru, exacting revenge for the Sabaody incident.

Chapter 1094 of the One Piece manga has revealed a new attack from Luffy’s Gear Fifth.

One Piece has entered its final stretch and each chapter of the manga demonstrates itsince the recent arc has made very shocking revelations that have given a new direction to the plot, since Oda has not been shy about providing more details of the different mysteries that have been introduced since the beginning of the series, which have caused great commotion among fans, who are attentive to every detail of the work.

In addition, Events in Egghead have reached an unsustainable level.since the World Government has had a large number of Marines to fulfill the mission of ending Vegapunk and the Straw Hats, who are in this place trying to help the scientist get out alive of this chaotic situation.

However, Kizaru’s appearance in Egghead complicated the Straw Hats and Vegapunk’s plan.since the Admiral is willing to fulfill his mission at any cost, which has led to Luffy and Borsalino have a great confrontation in which, the Straw Hat has used a new attack with which he has finally exacted revenge after the humiliation that Kizaru put them through in Sabaody.

Contains Spoilers for chapter #1094 of the One Piece manga.

Luffy defeats Kizaru with a new attack that avenges the Straw Hats’ biggest defeat in Sabaody

As the plot progresses it has been observed that Luffy has learned to master Gear Fifth a little moresince being in said form he has made several very powerful attacks that have demonstrated the great power that this new form gives to the Straw Hat, who has recently been fighting in Egghead against Kizaru.

And Luffy has had his long-awaited revenge against Kizaru in Egghead, as they have finally seen each other again, making the Straw Hat resolves some pending issues with the prominent Admiral who humiliated them in the Sabaody archipelago before the time jump, since this gave them a great defeat that marked a before and after for Luffy’s crew.

However, during the development of this confrontation it has been seen that The fight between Luffy and Kizaru has lasted longer than normalsince the Straw Hat has tried to contain the Admiral as long as possible so that his crew can escape with Vegapunk, so Borsalino has decided to end this once and for all and just as Luffy charged a punch, the Admiral shoots him with a laser, this impact being taken advantage of by Mugiwara who gained greater momentum and unleashed a new attack called Gomu Gomu Star Gun.

Luffy’s new attack called the Gomu Gomu Star Gun was so impactful that it dealt Kizaru a considerable blow to the head., making him see stars, as this name indicates, demonstrating the growth that the Straw Hat has had in the last two years, as he finally managed to defeat this Admiral who humiliated him and his crew in Sabaody. It is necessary to highlight that, after this attack, Luffy reached the G5 limit so he was quickly exhausted by defeating Borsalino.

This attack is very similar to the one that hit Kaido, since deals great damage to your opponent by causing the hit parts to have a rubber band-like effectmaking this overwhelming blow more lethal that immediately neutralized Kizaru.

It should be noted that Kizaru is one of the few characters who could fight against Luffy’s Gear Fifth, and that has been demonstrated during this confrontation, since The Admiral has been able to keep up with the G5. However, the Straw Hat has shown the exponential growth he has had after the Sabaody incident.

Of Luffy’s different transformations, Gear Fifth makes this pirate reach his Peakas it provides him with incredible abilities that he has demonstrated as the plot has developed, since During the Wano arc he showed very surprising attacks and now in Egghead he has done it againwhich confirms that the Straw Hat has become a major obstacle that is very difficult for the World Government to overcome.

